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WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 07:39
51,01 Euro
+1,29 % +0,65
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,00050,9909:16
50,00050,9907:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.07.2026 22:12 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Aug. 17, 2026, to holders of record on Aug. 7, 2026.

Baker Hughes expects to fund its quarterly cash dividend from cash generated from operations.

About Baker Hughes:
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com

Media Relations

Adrienne M. Lynch
+1 713-906-8407
adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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