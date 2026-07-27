The9 Limited: The9 Posts Record Quarterly Profit; Expects Sequential Growth Through 2026

Digital asset gains power record quarter; AI-powered game creation platform the9bit surpasses 8 million registered users

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), a global diversified high-tech company, today reported net income of US$23 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, delivering the strongest quarter in the Company's history since its 2004 IPO. The result reflects substantial digital asset -related income, accelerating adoption of the9bit, and the continued build-out of the Company's cryptocurrency operations and digital asset holdings.

Digital Asset-Related Income and Token Allocation

First-quarter net income was driven primarily by the receipt of 1.425 billion 9BIT tokens during the period, measured at fair value based on observable market prices on digital asset trading platforms including KuCoin, MEXC and BingX.

An additional 475 million 9BIT tokens were received in April 2026 and will be reflected in second-quarter results, bringing the Company's total allocation to approximately 1.9 billion tokens under its cooperation agreement with the 9BIT Foundation, an independent crypto foundation established in Panama.

The Company accounts for its digital assets in accordance with applicable US GAAP. Its unaudited financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2026, has been reviewed by The9's independent auditors under applicable standards.

As of the date of this release, the Company's total cryptocurrency holdings, including BTC and 9BIT, are valued at approximately US$110 million based on quoted market prices. This estimate is provided for reference only and may not reflect realizable value.

the9bit Platform Growth

The9's AI-powered game creation platform, the9bit, has scaled rapidly since its August 2025 launch, surpassing 8 million registered users who have created more than 110,000 games using its proprietary AI-assisted tools. By enabling creators to transform ideas and digital assets into playable games, the9bit lowers development barriers and expands the Company's content offerings.

Advancing the9bit as an AI-Native Game Operating System

The9 is developing the9bit into an AI-native production operating system for interactive entertainment. At its center is a proprietary, model-agnostic orchestration layer that integrates AI agents, foundation models and development workflows into a unified platform - a capability the Company believes represents the9bit's core competitive advantage, independent of any single foundation model. In each project, an AI producer agent transforms a single natural-language prompt into a structured development plan and autonomously directs a distributed workforce of over 60 specialized AI agents across the full production pipeline, designed to enable playable interactive experiences in as little as 10 minutes. The Company expects this advantage to compound over time, as every production cycle generates proprietary data that further strengthens the platform's intelligence layer.

Incentive Plan

The Board of Directors has approved a long-term incentive plan under which senior management will be eligible to receive equity awards representing up to 12% of the Company's outstanding shares. Notably, the awards vest only if the Company achieves higher quarterly net income in each of the remaining three quarters of 2026 compared with the first quarter, reflecting management's confidence that the Company's profitability will continue to strengthen through the year. The awards are further subject to multi-year vesting conditions and a three-year lock-up period, reinforcing management's commitment to sustained, long-term shareholder value creation.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) is a global, diversified high-tech company redefining how games are created, played, and monetized. Founded in 1999 and Nasdaq-listed since 2004, The9 brings over two decades of gaming heritage to its flagship platform the9bit, an AI-powered digital asset ecosystem built around AI game creation and the $9BIT token economy, where every participant can play, create, earn, and own a stake in its growth. Beyond the9bit, The9 continues to explore emerging opportunities across AI-empowered industries and the broader digital ecosystem, including an equity stake in AI-driven drug discovery company NYB, building a multi-engine business positioned at the frontier of AI and the new economy, reshaping how value is created and shared.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words "will", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "predicts", "believes", "should", "potential", "may", "preliminary", "forecast", "objective", "plan", or "target", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see The9's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The9 undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE The9 Limited