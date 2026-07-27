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PR Newswire
27.07.2026 08:06 Uhr
122 Leser
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ChainUp Named to CNBC & Statista World's Top Fintech Companies 2026 List

Co-published by business news network CNBC and global market research firm Statista, the index recognizes technology providers driving the future of financial services. The 2026 ranking was derived from an independent evaluation of more than 3,500 companies and 25,000 data points worldwide, assessing revenue performance, operational footprint, regulatory compliance records, and continuous technical innovation.

ChainUp's recognition reflects a broader industry shift as financial institutions, asset managers, and enterprise operators increasingly prioritize institutional-grade compliance and reliable infrastructure over market speculation.

Delivering Unified Digital Asset Infrastructure to Set the Operational Standard for Institutional Finance

As digital asset markets align with traditional capital markets, institutions face growing pressure to replace fragmented software with unified, enterprise architecture. ChainUp addresses this shift by providing a modular technology stack across the full digital asset lifecycle-consolidating crypto exchange and prediction markets infrastructure, institutional Staking-as-a-Service, non-custodial MPC infrastructure, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, payment rails, and real-time compliance controls within a single governance framework.

To support advancing market requirements, ChainUp also integrates purpose-built AI capabilities designed to maximize platform stickiness and elevate the end-user experience. From intelligent order routing and automated liquidity optimization to security-first AI frameworks for risk management, these tools empower operators to deliver friction-free, highly engaging workflows that retain active traders and drive long-term client loyalty.

Underpinning this platform is an operational framework aligned to international security standards, including a SOC 2 Type II report and ISO/IEC 27001 certification. ChainUp's platform has supported over 700 enterprise clients across 30 countries-serving an ecosystem of more than 60 million end-users while maintaining a 99.99% service uptime.

"Being recognized by CNBC and Statista marks an important milestone as our industry matures toward long-term operational accountability," said Chung Ho, President & Chief Operating Officer of ChainUp. "Our focus remains on building enterprise-grade systems that withstand rigorous regulatory standards. As global capital markets evolve, we are committed to strengthening our governance frameworks and delivering the scalable, intelligent architecture required by institutional clients worldwide."

About ChainUp

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Singapore, ChainUp is a global leader in digital asset technology infrastructure. Powering over 700 enterprise clients across 30 countries, ChainUp delivers a unified enterprise stack spanning crypto exchange and prediction markets infrastructure, institutional Staking-as-a-Service, MPC custody, RWA tokenization, and KYT compliance analytics. Operating under SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 security certifications, ChainUp provides the scalable, compliant architecture required by modern financial institutions. Learn more at www.chainup.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chainup-named-to-cnbc--statista-worlds-top-fintech-companies-2026-list-302833988.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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