EQS-News: Wienerberger AG
/ Key word(s): ESG
wienerberger welcomes European Commission ETS proposals to strengthen industrial competitiveness and advance decarbonization
Vienna, July 27, 2026 - wienerberger welcomes positive steps in the European Commission's legislative proposals to further develop the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) with relevance for our ceramic construction material production in the European Union as well as the newly released electrification action plan. The package includes several important measures that could strengthen Europe's industrial competitiveness while supporting the transition to climate neutrality.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of wienerberger: "The European Commission's proposals are an important step towards strengthening Europe's industrial competitiveness while advancing its climate ambitions. We are pleased to see that several long-standing recommendations put forward by wienerberger together with our industry associations have been reflected in the legislative package. A balanced, practical and predictable regulatory framework is essential to enable companies to invest in decarbonization, accelerate innovation and strengthen Europe's industrial resilience while contributing to Europe's climate neutrality. wienerberger stands ready to support policymakers with practical industry insights as the legislative process progresses particularly in areas where further discussion and refinement of the ETS review proposals will be required"
Positive developments for the ceramics industry
A more balanced ETS framework after 2030
Fairer benchmark methodology for ceramics
Together, these initiatives create stronger incentives for investment, innovation and industrial decarbonization while reinforcing Europe's industrial base.
Looking ahead
As the legislative process moves to the European Parliament and the Council, wienerberger will continue to engage constructively with European policymakers, Cerame-Unie and national industry associations. The aim is to help shape a regulatory framework that combines ambitious climate objectives with industrial competitiveness, investment certainty and sustainable economic growth.
27.07.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 1 60 192-0
|Fax:
|+43 1 60 192-10159
|E-mail:
|investor@wienerberger.com
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000831706
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
|EQS News ID:
|2370930
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2370930 27.07.2026 CET/CEST