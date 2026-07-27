Strong complementary offering and expertise create new opportunities for strengthening strategic presence in France and broadening end-to-end proposition across key European markets.

Key takeaways

With this transaction, Objectway will extend its direct presence in France, adding another leading financial centre to its current footprint in major European hubs such as Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Benelux and the UK.

Objectway will expand its offering across the investment services value chain, adding capital markets capabilities to its existing proposition for wealth management, private banking and asset management.

SLIB will also broaden Objectway's client base with major European asset servicers, broker-dealers and banks, alongside strengthening Objectway's long-standing relationships with shared clients such as BNP Paribas.

Objectway, the pan-European wealthtech solution partner for banking, wealth and asset management firms, today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with BNP Paribas and Natixis, granting them the right to transfer their entire stake in SLIB (Services Logiciels d'Intégration Boursière), a trusted partner specialised in the development of dedicated software solutions for the capital markets sector, to Objectway.

The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and the finalisation of applicable information and consultation processes with the relevant employee representative bodies, and is expected to close by December 31, 2026.

About SLIB

SLIB (Services Logiciels d'Intégration Boursière) is a trusted technology partner to the capital markets industry. Founded in 1988 from the IT department of the Lyon Stock Exchange, SLIB has grown over more than 30 years into a specialised software provider serving 30 prominent customers through a team of more than 140 professionals based in Paris, Lyon and Lisbon.

SLIB has been trusted by major European asset servicers, broker-dealers and banks.This combination strengthens Objectway's long-standing relationships with shared clients such as BNP Paribas, while expanding its footprint across additional leading financial institutions.It offers a portfolio of FinTech and RegTech solutions spanning end-to-end securities processing, retail brokerage and risk management.Complementing its software offering, SLIB also delivers a full range of professional services, helping clients implement, operate and continuously evolve their technology platforms.

Objectway's platform today supports institutions across the distribution and manufacturing of investment services from client lifecycle management, advisory and portfolio management, to core banking, securities back-office and fund administration for wealth management, private banking and asset management clients across EMEA and Canada.

The acquisition of SLIB will extend Objectway's coverage of the investment services value chain into the trading and execution layer of capital markets, adding front-to-back securities processing, clearing, settlement and risk management capabilities. Combined, the two businesses will support clients across the full financial services value chain end-to-end, reinforcing Objectway's proposition for institutions seeking a strategic solution partner. The transaction will also broaden Objectway's client base and operational footprint in France, while extending presence into the Iberian Peninsula through SLIB's established hub in Lisbon, and creating opportunities for further strategic partnerships with international financial institutions across other leading European financial hubs.

"The financial services industry has entered a phase where growth depends on the ability to combine innovation with scalability. Institutions are seeking partners that not only modernise technology and operations but also orchestrate business capabilities enabling them to scale. This acquisition project reflects our long-term strategy to broaden our expertise, strengthen our pan-European presence and help clients navigate increasing complexity while creating the foundations for sustainable growth," said Luigi Marciano, Founder and Group CEO of Objectway. "The true value of an acquisition lies in the successful combination of people, expertise and shared ambitions. Our focus is on creating one integrated team that builds on the strengths of both organisations to provide continuity for existing clients and preserve the trusted relationships established over the years."

Alain Pochet, Chairman of SLIB, and Philippe Ruault, CEO of SLIB, who has successfully led SLIB to date, will both remain with the business following completion. Together, they will ensure continuity for employees, clients and partners, while supporting the company's integration within Objectway.

"This transaction project opens a new chapter for SLIB, giving us the scale and resources of a pan-European platform while preserving what has made us a trusted partner for our clients for over 30 years. Objectway shares our commitment to long-term relationships and technical excellence, and I am confident this combination will accelerate our growth ambitions," said Alain Pochet, Chairman of SLIB

"Joining Objectway is a natural next step for SLIB. It allows us to offer our clients an even broader range of capabilities while keeping the same team, the same expertise and the same level of proximity they have always relied on. I look forward to continuing to lead SLIB through this integration and building on the strong foundations we have established," said Philippe Ruault, CEO of SLIB

Advisors to Objectway on the projected transaction included Monitor Deloitte for Business Due Diligence and strategic advisory, Deloitte Italy for Financial Due Diligence support, Giovannelli e Associati Law (Milan) and Aramis Law (Paris) for legal advisory.

About Objectway

As a global TOP-100 FinTech provider (IDC FinTech Rankings), Objectway serves 250+ leading private and universal banks, wealth managers, asset managers, and asset servicers across EMEA and Canada.

Objectway is a full as-a-service provider with modular and configurable solutions that empower diversified business operations and service models. It supports both single- and multiple-jurisdiction operating models, enabling scalable growth across customers, geographies, and the value chain.

Objectway enables the administration of over €2 trillion in assets and empowers more than 100,000 investment professionals in serving more than 10 million investors.

Driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions including its recent expansion in Switzerland the Group has reached a consolidated turnover of over €170 million.

Operating from offices in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, France, Benelux, Ireland, the UK and Canada, with a team of 1,000+ business and technology professionals, Objectway has been a trusted partner to banking, asset and wealth management firms for over 35 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260724764543/en/

Contacts:

Chiara Giudici

Communication Manager

chiara.giudici@objectway.com

+39 393 8229579