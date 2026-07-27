A research team from France has studied the wind flow dynamics over PV power plants. Based on their findings, the team also proposed a generalized parameterization of the mean wind velocity profile for PV canopies, enabling the introduction of directional aerodynamic effects of PV parks into land-atmosphere models. "While the effect of PV parks on local wind flow has been studied through modeling or wind-tunnel experiments, long-term field measurements of turbulence over a full-scale PV park remain scarce," corresponding author Shunko Bolsée told pv magazine. "Our study is based on nearly three ...

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