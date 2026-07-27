Marinova: Seaweed extract shown to relieve prostate symptoms

In a breakthrough clinical trial undertaken by Australian biotechnology company Marinova, a unique seaweed extract has been shown to relieve the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

HOBART, Australia, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial evaluated the effects of fucoidan, a naturally occurring compound found in brown seaweed, on men with BPH (prostate enlargement).

BPH is a common health issue for men across the globe. Worldwide estimates place prevalence at 50-60% of men in their 60s, increasing to 90% of men in their 80s. While it is typically not life-threatening, urinary symptoms - including difficulty passing urine, a weak stream and an increase in the frequency of urination - often result in a significant reduction in quality-of-life.

Speaking of the rationale behind the study, lead researcher Dr Barbara Wimmer said, "To date, very few natural compounds have been clinically studied and shown to support prostate health effectively. The documented bioactivities of fucoidan led us to embark on this groundbreaking trial."

In the 90-day study overseen by clinicians, 88 men aged between 45 and 80 years with moderate BPH received either a daily fucoidan supplement or a placebo.

Key findings

Compared to the placebo, participants taking the high purity fucoidan supplement showed:

Clinically significant improvements in overall BPH symptoms

A more than nine-fold improvement in voiding symptoms (encompassing the symptoms of emptying, intermittency, weak stream and straining)

A two-fold improvement in storage symptoms (encompassing the symptoms of frequency, urgency and nocturia)

A significant improvement in quality-of-life due to urinary symptoms

Watch the clinical trial overview and learn more about the findings.

The study utilised the widely recognised International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) to assess changes in BPH symptoms.

Dr Wimmer explained, "Importantly, the trial results were clinically significant and the fucoidan was shown to be safe throughout the study period. We expect these findings will result in the commercialisation of high purity fucoidan to help relieve the symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia."

The study was published in the journal Research and Reports in Urology.

About Marinova

Marinova is an Australian biotechnology company specialising in the research, development and manufacture of high purity fucoidans for inclusion in nutritional, medical device, skincare and pharmaceutical applications.

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