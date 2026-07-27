Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - OMNI Peptides today announced the official launch of OMNIPeptides.com, a new online destination for researchers and licensed institutions seeking documented research-use peptides with transparent analytical testing.

The platform was developed to address common challenges in research-material sourcing, including inaccessible Certificates of Analysis, unclear batch traceability, inconsistent product information and lengthy fulfillment delays. OMNI Peptides states that every listed compound must meet a minimum purity standard of 99 percent and is independently tested by a third-party laboratory using High-Performance Liquid Chromatography and mass spectrometry.

"Researchers should not have to choose between fast fulfillment and meaningful quality documentation," said an OMNI Peptides spokesperson. "We created OMNI Peptides to make the purchasing process clearer from the beginning, with batch-level analytical records available before an order is placed and responsive support throughout the process."

Batch-Specific Documentation Available Before Purchase

A central feature of the new website is its emphasis on batch-level transparency. Product listings are supported by Certificates of Analysis tied to specific production lots rather than generic manufacturer documentation.

According to the company, its verification process includes compound synthesis, purification and internal review, followed by independent U.S.-based analytical testing. Certificates of Analysis and related batch records are then organized for access through product pages and the website's dedicated COA Library.

Each documented batch is reviewed for purity through HPLC analysis and for compound identity through mass-spectrometry confirmation. The company says batches that do not meet its minimum purity requirement are not released for sale.

Broad Catalog of Research Compounds

At launch, OMNI Peptides offers a growing selection of research materials that includes BPC-157, GHK-Cu, KPV, MOTS-C, NAD+, Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, Tesamorelin, CJC-1295 with Ipamorelin, 5-Amino-1MQ and additional compounds intended exclusively for controlled laboratory investigation.

The website organizes product specifications, available strengths and batch documentation in one location, allowing researchers to review relevant information before completing an order.

Faster U.S. Order Processing and Research Support

OMNI Peptides currently ships exclusively within the United States. Orders submitted before noon Eastern Time are typically processed and dispatched the same business day, while later orders generally ship the following business day. Customers receive tracking information after dispatch, and orders of more than $200 qualify for free shipping.

The company also provides direct support for product questions, order updates and analytical-documentation requests. Its customer-service team is available during posted weekday and Saturday business hours, with responses typically provided within 24 to 48 business hours.

Research Resources Beyond the Product Catalog

In addition to its online store, OMNIPeptides.com includes a COA Library, peptide calculator, laboratory storage guide and educational blog covering compound research, analytical testing and industry developments.

The storage guide provides laboratory-focused information for handling lyophilized and reconstituted research materials, while the OMNI Blog publishes compound overviews, research updates and guidance on evaluating analytical documentation.

Qualified customers may also participate in the OMNI Peptides Rewards Program, which awards points for purchases, account registration, product reviews and other qualifying actions. Points can be redeemed for discounts and selected account benefits.

To mark the website launch, eligible customers can receive 10 percent off using promotional code OMNI10, subject to the offer's terms and availability.

About OMNI Peptides

OMNI Peptides is a U.S.-focused supplier of independently tested peptide compounds intended exclusively for in-vitro laboratory research. The company emphasizes verified purity, batch-specific analytical documentation, traceable fulfillment and accessible research information.

All products available through OMNIPeptides.com are offered solely to researchers, laboratories and institutions and licensed institutions. Products are not intended for human or veterinary use, clinical application, diagnosis, treatment or consumption.

Research-use disclaimer: All products referenced in this announcement are intended strictly for in-vitro laboratory research. They are not approved for human or veterinary use and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Purchasers must be at least 21 years old and meet the eligibility requirements stated on OMNIPeptides.com.

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Source: ReleasePR.com