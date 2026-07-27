Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 27-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 27/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Reverse Takeover Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3564 due 27/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3376599XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3556 due 28/07/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3376473XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3564 due 27/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3376599XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3566 due 27/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3376599XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3565 due 27/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3376600XXX -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 27/07/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3369170XXX -- Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2027; fully paid; (Represented Debt and by notes to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3450070XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 437446 EQS News ID: 2371534 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2371534&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)