Britain's Holiday Planners Are Over-Worked: GetYourGuide Reveals Half of Brits Confess to Muting WhatsApp to Get Out of Trip Planning

- New research reveals a quarter of British travellers dedicate a whole working week (37 hours) to planning group holidays

- Yet half of Brits admit to muting the group chat to get out of their holiday planning responsibilities and a quarter of Gen Zs even fake an illness

- This summer Chelsea Dickenson - The Holiday Expert - gives tips on how to manage the group trip dynamics



27th July 2026, UK: The news is out - fewer than one in four Brits are propping up the travel economy. New research from GetYourGuide reveals that only 24% of Brits identify as the group's 'Holiday Hero' - the person responsible for making the trip happen. Yet 7 in 10 Brits agree you need that one Holiday Hero to get the trip out of the group chat.

The research also reveals the dedication of these 15 million Brits - a quarter of them (22%) spend the equivalent of a full working week planning group holidays - booking flights, hotels and experiences - and one in two (49%) are left out of pocket after covering costs upfront.

And the nation is getting crafty with ducking out of holiday duties too. Almost half of British travellers (46%) admit to muting a WhatsApp group chat to avoid taking on the planning responsibilities and a quarter of Gen Z travellers (24%) reveal they've gone as far as faking an illness to avoid helping out.

This summer GetYourGuide, the leading global travel experience platform, has teamed up with podcasters and seasoned travellers Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo to reward the Holiday Hero in every group with a chance to win £5,000 worth of GetYourGuide experiences with 20 x £200 vouchers as runner up prizes.

During their first baby-free getaway to Paris this month, Sophie and Jamie battled it out for the crowning title of Holiday Hero.

Whilst Sophie planned a pastry class by a French grandmother , Jamie took home the trophy for his planning of a vintage car tour around the City of Love - supporting the nationwide research where more men (58%) claimed to be the Holiday Hero vs women (53%).

Jamie Laing commented, "Ever since a disastrous trip to Mykonos in 2024 which resulted in a hotel change minutes after arriving at the one Sophie hadn't even checked a photo of, I have proudly stepped into the 'Holiday Hero' role. I get very excited picking the destinations, researching the hotels and convincing Sophie to join me on unforgettable experiences. My next challenge is persuading her to join me in New Zealand for a touch of sky diving!'

Sophie Habboo adds, "Whilst holiday admin isn't my forte, I excel in finding the hidden gem restaurants, and of course, bringing the vibes. Since Ziggy came along, we have a new Passenger Princess in the family who requires my full attention! I'll admit I don't always give Jamie the recognition he deserves for getting our holidays from ideas to reality, so it's brilliant that GetYourGuide are rewarding the nation's Holiday Heroes. Who knows what Jamie would have me doing if he got his hands on £5,000 worth of travel experiences!"

If your group holiday planning experience hasn't been all sunshine and Soleros, do not fear, GetYourGuide has enlisted the advice of Chelsea Dickenson aka The Holiday Expert to navigate the group dynamics on your summer holidays. Having planned hundreds of holidays, from romantic weekend escapes in Rome and girls trips to Mykonos, check out Chelsea's top tips for Holiday Heroes and Zeros this summer:

Make sure the Holiday Zeros still pull their weight. If you're not naturally organised, read the itinerary you've been sent, show up on time and don't be negative about plans unless you're offering an alternative. Also, why not pick a small, low-effort job - snacks or keeping everyone's glass topped up - and remember to thank the person who planned the trip! Don't let the heat heighten group tensions. When you're hot and uncomfortable you're more likely to get agitated and take it out on your holiday companions. So avoid unnecessary squabbles by booking experiences with skip-the-line or fast-track tickets. Sort out the budget before you go, not during. Send round a quick, anonymous survey (a Google Form in the group chat works) asking about destination preference, vibe and budget comfort level. This surfaces potential issues early and avoids any awkward money conversations whilst you're away. If you're on a tighter budget, get creative. Rather than silently resenting group spending, take initiative with how you can get more for your money. Merge your food & drink and experiences budget together with a Wine Tasting Class or Street Food Tour, so you can fill your days and belly for the same price. Let everyone have their say. Some people can feel overwhelmed by the group chat and stay quiet on planning - or even mute it altogether! Try catching up in person to get their thoughts on the trip and the kind of holiday they're looking for. You can also use GetYourGuide's Wishlist feature to gather ideas, compare options and share must-do experiences with the group.

Know a Holiday Hero? Head to @getyourguide and nominate the travel planner who makes every trip happen by tagging them on the pinned Instagram post and tell us why they deserve to win. The best story wins.One nominee will receive £5,000 in GetYourGuide experiences, with 20 additional £200 experience vouchers up for grabs.

UK residents 18+. No purchase necessary. T&Cs apply, see pinned post on @GetYourGuide. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

HolidayHeroOrZero

All data from a GetYourGuide-owned survey conducted with Toluna with 2,000 UK-based adults aged 23+ who have travelled internationally (6th - 9th July 2026)

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