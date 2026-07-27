DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.5619 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 507450 CODE: STPU ISIN: LU2018762XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LEI Code: 549300QO7ZM8CWX59L64 Sequence No.: 437465 EQS News ID: 2371698 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)