DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 154.4661 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5603373 CODE: CH5 ISIN: LU1834986XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834986XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LEI Code: 213800MPG89TQUBL5C29 Sequence No.: 437534 EQS News ID: 2371836 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2371836&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)