DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc (UCRP) Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 61.9259 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10202237 CODE: UCRP ISIN: LU1806495XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LEI Code: 549300JEQE3CM0S0ZJ51 Sequence No.: 437524 EQS News ID: 2371816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)