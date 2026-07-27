DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc (SEMU) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 109.5817 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16689052 CODE: SEMU ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LEI Code: 549300PEVY81KWEMRO55 Sequence No.: 437467 EQS News ID: 2371702 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 27, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)