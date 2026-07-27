The rapid adoption of behind-the-meter (BTM) distributed energy resources, such as photovoltaic (PV) systems and heat pumps (HPs), is creating new challenges for distribution system operators (DSOs). Since these assets are located behind customer meters, their individual generation and consumption profiles are not directly observable from conventional smart meter measurements. This lack of visibility limits DSOs' ability to accurately assess network conditions, forecast demand, and manage emerging flexibility opportunities. Addressing this challenge, a research team from Spain's Universitat ...

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