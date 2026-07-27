Indian clean energy engineering company Advait Greenergy (AGPL) and China's Jiangsu Guofu Hydrogen Energy Equipment (GuofuHee), AGPL's electrolyzer technology partner, jointly conducted a live factory acceptance test and technical demonstration of a 5 MW pressurized alkaline water electrolysis system at GuofuHee's manufacturing facility in Zhangjiagang, China. The system is capable of producing 1,000 Nm³/hour of green hydrogen. The demonstration provided customers and stakeholders with an opportunity to observe the electrolyzer operating under actual industrial conditions before deployment. ...

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