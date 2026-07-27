Mandate Highlights Global Model Servicing Sophisticated Alternative Fund Structures

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) today announced it has been selected to provide certain fund administration and other related services to Dawson Partners

Dawson Partners is a global alternative asset manager focused on delivering structured solutions to private markets. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, New York and Hong Kong, the firm manages more than US$27 billion in assets (as of May 31, 2026).

"Being selected by Dawson reflects their trust in our ability to service multi-jurisdictional alternative investment strategies," said Clive Bellows, co-president, Asset Servicing and president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Northern Trust. "Our operating model, technology and service ethos align with the needs of Dawson Partners for global scale, expertise and client care in supporting sophisticated fund structures and the requirements of their investors."

"Our reasons for appointing Northern Trust include their global coverage, experience in administering private equity funds and sharp focus on client service," said Marilia Bothamley, Partner and Chief Financial Officer at Dawson Partners. "Additionally, Northern Trust's ability to deliver holistic asset servicing solutions aligned to our operational and investor requirements."

Northern Trust provides a complete suite of asset servicing solutions for global investment managers including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and data solutions supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2026, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$20.0 trillion, and assets under management of US$2.0 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada

John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com