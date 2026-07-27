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WKN: A2QBX7 | ISIN: US98422D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XPA
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 10:21
11,060 Euro
+2,03 % +0,220
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
XPENG INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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XPENG INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,96011,06010:21
10,98011,06010:22
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Future cars are robots, low-altitude flight will change the world: XPeng CEO

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South:

Guangdong has launched the "Beacon Over Lingnan" video series across major online platforms since June 27. The third episode features a dialogue with He Xiaopeng, chairman and CEO of XPeng Inc.

China's new energy vehicle industry is transitioning from a period of flourishing competition to a fierce market shakeout. Join us for an exclusive conversation with He Xiaopeng as he shares his insights for the future.

The first season of "Beacon Over Lingnan" consists of 20 episodes divided into four chapters: economy, culture, science and education, and people's livelihood. Twenty guests will share their thoughts on work and life, telling stories of Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area, and China from their personal perspectives.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3007834/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-cars-are-robots-low-altitude-flight-will-change-the-world-xpeng-ceo-302835070.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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