The government of Albania has adopted amendments to its law governing agricultural land to allow agrivoltaics to be developed on specific categories of land. The revision also permits wind energy plants and storage systems on agricultural land under certain conditions. The amended article, available on the Albanian government's website, says the council of ministers shall determine the criteria and conditions under which agricultural land can be used for agrivoltaics. Ministers will also be responsible for establishing the procedures for monitoring the installations, including measures for any ...

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