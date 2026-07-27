HyperStrong recently showcased its new HyperBlock M energy storage system at The smarter E 2026 in Munich. The company's utility-scale storage solution addresses challenges facing the standard 20-feet and 5 MWh container product. In his interview, HyperStrong's Luis Haya, Solutions Engineer, EMEA, says the company's solution - chopping the container into two 10-foot containers - solves weight and transportation problems associated with the standard containers. At the event, HyperStrong also launched the new HyperCubeC&I II Max, an 835 kWh storage solution that comes in 2-hour and 4-hour configurations ...

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