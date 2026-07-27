Waystone ETF ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27
WRITTEN RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN LIEU OF A MEETING OF THE DIRECTORS
Pursuant to the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV, we the undersigned, being all the directors for the time being entitled to receive notice of and attend meeting of the ICAV, HEREBY RESOLVE in accordance with Article 31 of the Instrument of Incorporation that the following resolutions be passed by way of written resolution:
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS
It is the current intention of the Directors to declare dividends in respect of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS which may be paid out of the net income of the relevant Fund/share class (i.e. income less accrued expenses of the ICAV) (whether in the form of dividends, interest or otherwise) and net realised and unrealised gains (i.e. realised and unrealised gains net of all realised and unrealised losses), subject to certain adjustments and, in accordance with the Central Bank Rules, partially or fully out of the capital of the relevant Fund/share class.
The Board of Directors have determined that the following dividend payment(s) for the distributing share classes of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS will be as follows:
Share Class
ISIN
Record-Date
Ex-Date
Pay-Date
Dividends per share
USD DIST UCITS ETF
IE000ZDPZXXX
04 August 2026
03 August 2026
10 August 2026
0.12134 USD
Following due and careful consideration, IT WAS RESOLVEDto approve the payment of the aforementioned dividend.
Dated this 27 th day of July 2026
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Director
Signed for an on behalf of
Waystone ETF ICAV