Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Pentagon sucht Nickel: China dominiert - ist der Meeresboden die Lösung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 11:18 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waystone ETF ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Waystone ETF ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 27

WRITTEN RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN LIEU OF A MEETING OF THE DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the Instrument of Incorporation of the ICAV, we the undersigned, being all the directors for the time being entitled to receive notice of and attend meeting of the ICAV, HEREBY RESOLVE in accordance with Article 31 of the Instrument of Incorporation that the following resolutions be passed by way of written resolution:

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

It is the current intention of the Directors to declare dividends in respect of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS which may be paid out of the net income of the relevant Fund/share class (i.e. income less accrued expenses of the ICAV) (whether in the form of dividends, interest or otherwise) and net realised and unrealised gains (i.e. realised and unrealised gains net of all realised and unrealised losses), subject to certain adjustments and, in accordance with the Central Bank Rules, partially or fully out of the capital of the relevant Fund/share class.

The Board of Directors have determined that the following dividend payment(s) for the distributing share classes of Calamos Autocallable Income UCITS will be as follows:

Share Class

ISIN

Record-Date

Ex-Date

Pay-Date

Dividends per share

USD DIST UCITS ETF

IE000ZDPZXXX

04 August 2026

03 August 2026

10 August 2026

0.12134 USD

Following due and careful consideration, IT WAS RESOLVEDto approve the payment of the aforementioned dividend.

Dated this 27 th day of July 2026

----------------------

Director

Signed for an on behalf of

Waystone ETF ICAV

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.