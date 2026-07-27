The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) of Lebanon has kicked off a tender for up to five grid-connected solar projects. Tender details state the solar projects will have an installed capacity of 350 MW and will be tied to battery energy storage systems (BESS) totalling 1 GWh. The location and exact capacity of each of the projects is yet to be published. Chosen developers will be responsible for land acquisition or leasing, all required permits and project design, as well as the financing, construction, interconnection, testing, commissioning and long-term operation and maintenance of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...