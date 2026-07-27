Asante Gold Corporation: Asante Gold Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (TSX.V:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRA:1A9 | OTCQX:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces that David Wiens has resigned as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to pursue another opportunity, effective August 14, 2026.

Mr. Wiens has served as CFO of the Company since August 2023. Under his leadership, the Company executed approximately US$1 billion of innovative financing transactions to support the Company's growth and strengthen its balance sheet, while transforming its shareholder register and maturing its finance function.

Malik Easah, Executive Chairman, stated, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank David for his outstanding service to Asante over the last three years. In particular, his leadership in securing long-term financing and new strategic partners has been instrumental to the Company's development. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

David Wiens, CFO stated, "It has been an honor to play a part, alongside my Ghanaian friends and colleagues, in the development of Asante over the last three years."

A search for a new CFO has been initiated, with an appointment to be announced in due course. In the interim, after the departure of Mr. Wiens, Dindiok Chialin, Vice President Finance and Deputy Chief Financial Officer, will act as interim CFO.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Ghana Stock Exchange, the Frankfurt Exchange and the OTCQX Best Market. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com.

Contact Information

Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director

investor@asantegold.com

+1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

LEI Number: 529900F9PV1G9S5YD446. Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.