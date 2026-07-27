By the end of this year, the Solar for Ukraine campaign aims to help at least a dozen hospitals in Ukraine obtain photovoltaic systems capable of providing emergency power. "If donations allow, even more," says the Biohaus Foundation, which has been organizing the campaign together with Greenpeace Germany and Greenpeace Ukraine since mid-2024. It doesn't take much imagination to grasp what's at stake: power outages in a hospital that last hours rather than minutes, and strike almost daily rather than once every few years. Where emergency generators are overwhelmed or unavailable due to lack ...

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