Europe's Rising Temperatures Make PV Safety More Critical Than Ever

Copper interconnection technology reduces hot spot risks associated with micro-cracks

AIKO's copper interconnection technology also significantly reduces the risk of hot spots associated with micro-cracks. Unlike conventional silver-paste metallization, which typically contains glass frit, AIKO ABC cells use pure copper grids bonded to the silicon wafer.

This robust copper-based structure significantly enhances cell toughness and mechanical strength, improving resistance to micro-cracks and reducing the associated risk of hot spot formation.

Protection extends beyond internally generated hot spots

PV fire safety is not only about preventing overheating from within the module. Solar installations may also be exposed to external fire sources, making flame resistance another important dimension of module safety.

Under IEC fire resistance testing, in which modules are exposed to a 760°C flame for 10 minutes, AIKO ABC dual-glass modules achieved the highest Class A fire resistance rating, while traditional modules were rated Class C, highlighting the difference in flame resistance and fire propagation performance between the two technologies.

Toward a safer and more resilient solar future

As Europe accelerates its renewable energy transition, efficiency alone is no longer enough. Thermal safety, fire resistance and long-term reliability are becoming increasingly important considerations in the evaluation of next-generation PV technologies.

Against this evolving backdrop, AIKO ABC technology represents a broader step toward solar solutions that can deliver both high performance and greater safety, supporting the development of a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

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