Black Book Research: Black Book Expands Vendor-Agnostic Healthcare Supply Chain Technology Benchmark to 36 Categories for AHRMM26

Q3 2026 report profiles six market sectors, 18 qualitative performance KPIs and previously announced category leaders across healthcare technology, distribution, logistics and services

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Black Book Research today released the State of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Technology Q3 2026, an expanded vendor-agnostic benchmark covering technology, services, distribution, logistics and advisory organizations serving the healthcare supply chain.

The report organizes the market into 36 peer categories, 360 comparative category positions and 144 organizations. Its structure incorporates a 1,604-buyer cohort spanning 12 provider organization types, 10 decision-maker groups and five organization-scale bands. Note: Some earlier completed survey categories were announced in April.

Timed to coincide with AHRMM26, taking place July 26-28 in San Antonio, the report expands healthcare supply chain evaluation beyond purchasing and materials management to include enterprise platforms, clinical workflows, supplier data, logistics, resilience, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, automation and managed operations.

Based on 1,604 validated respondents, the survey's aggregate findings are statistically robust at the 95% confidence level, with a maximum margin of error of approximately ±2.4 percentage points, providing a strong and reliable foundation for the market-wide conclusions.

Conference sponsorship, exhibition participation and market visibility were treated only as evidence of market participation and were not used to establish client-rated performance.

"Healthcare supply chain has become an enterprise control system for margin, clinical safety, trusted data and operational continuity," said Doug Brown, Managing Partner of Black Book Research. "Buyers are no longer evaluating isolated purchasing tools. They are testing whether platforms and services can work across clinical workflows, supply availability, interoperability, cybersecurity, total cost and measurable post-go-live outcomes."

SIX MARKET SECTORS DEFINE THE EXPANDED BENCHMARK

Black Book separates the market into six operating layers so buyers can compare organizations with functionally similar products and service models:

Enterprise transaction backbone: ERP, finance, MMIS, integration and multi-entity orchestration

Commercial and supplier control: Procurement, sourcing, GPO support, contract management, supplier networks and product data

Clinical supply execution: Clinical value analysis, surgical workflows, traceability, sterile processing, inventory, RTLS and pharmacy

Distribution and physical operations: Medical-surgical and pharmaceutical distribution, capital equipment, internal logistics, facilities, home care and clinical-trial logistics

Intelligence, risk and automation: Control towers, AI, process mining, cybersecurity, operational assurance, sustainability, domestic sourcing and robotics

Sector and services models: Federal healthcare, consulting, implementation, transformation and managed supply chain operations

The category structure prevents buyers from treating an ERP platform, GPO, distributor, RTLS application, logistics provider, consulting firm and managed service as interchangeable simply because each can influence supply chain performance.

CATEGORIES RECEIVING INCREASED BUYER ATTENTION

The expanded Q3 benchmark identifies several high-consequence fields receiving greater scrutiny in 2026 and 2027 selection and modernization programs:

Resilience, control towers, supplier-risk intelligence and disruption response

ERP, finance, MMIS, procure-to-pay and multi-entity orchestration

Procurement automation, strategic sourcing, contract compliance and leakage prevention

Supplier networks, credentialing, item-master governance, UDI and substitute intelligence

Clinical value analysis, surgical supply automation, sterile processing and OR-to-bedside traceability

Point-of-use inventory, smart storage, barcode, RFID, RTLS and pharmacy inventory

Medical-surgical and pharmaceutical distribution, internal logistics and last-mile delivery

Predictive procurement, digital twins, process mining, robotics and autonomous materials movement

Supply chain cybersecurity, third-party risk and operational recovery

Domestic sourcing, tariff exposure, country-of-origin intelligence and federal healthcare traceability

THE 18-KPI PERFORMANCE FRAMEWORK

Every category is evaluated through the same 18 qualitative KPIs, with category-specific weighting applied to the measures most important to each competitive field.

Strategy, Innovation and Digital Trust

Strategic alignment and enterprise value; healthcare workflow and functional depth; AI, automation and responsible decision support; innovation and future readiness; and cybersecurity, privacy, third-party risk and resilience.

Data, Architecture and Intelligence

Interoperability and APIs; data quality, master data, traceability and trust; reliability, scalability and availability; and real-time visibility, analytics, forecasting and insight.

Clinical and Operational Execution

Usability and workforce productivity; implementation, deployment and change management; and clinical value, patient safety and quality integration.

Economics, Governance and Relationship

ROI and time to value; pricing transparency and total cost of ownership; contract accountability and performance assurance; support quality and partnership; compliance and policy readiness; and overall satisfaction, trust and recommendation. Each KPI receives a 3% base weight. Six category-priority KPIs are elevated to weights of 11%, 11%, 11%, 11%, 10% and 10%.

Black Book also recommends that buyers establish minimum performance thresholds for cybersecurity, implementation, data quality, reliability, clinical safety and contract accountability rather than relying only on a single composite score.

SIX TRENDS RESHAPING HEALTHCARE SUPPLY CHAIN DECISIONS

1. Margin accountability is replacing isolated savings claims.

Buyers increasingly expect supply chain programs to demonstrate effects on working capital, inventory, labor, waste, revenue protection and disruption avoidance.

2. Clinical value is becoming a supply chain requirement.

Product cost is being evaluated alongside utilization, outcomes, recall readiness, substitution risk, traceability and physician acceptance.

3. AI is moving from pilots to governed production.

Predictive, generative, agentic and rules-based automation must demonstrate explainability, human oversight, security, audit controls and measurable operational improvement.

4. Cybersecurity and recovery readiness are becoming selection gates.

Providers are examining third-party access, connected devices, identity controls, business continuity, incident response and tested recovery evidence.

5. Data quality and interoperability are operating-cost issues.

Weak item, supplier, location and transaction data undermine forecasting, automation, traceability and financial control, while brittle interfaces increase cost and implementation risk.

6. Contracts are being tied to delivered outcomes.

Buyers are placing greater emphasis on five-year total cost, implementation acceptance criteria, data rights, service levels, benefits realization, remedies and transition obligations.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2026 CATEGORY LEADERS

Black Book's April 2026 public healthcare supply chain findings identified the following operating-layer leaders based on 1,335 respondents across 1,019 provider organizations:

Resilience, control towers and supplier risk: Clarium

Enterprise ERP, MMIS and procure-to-pay: Infor

Strategic sourcing and spend optimization: Coupa

GPO and purchasing support services: Premier

Inventory and replenishment automation: BlueBin

RTLS and equipment visibility: CenTrak

Supplier networks and credentialing: symplr

Pharmacy supply chain and medication inventory: Bluesight

Capital equipment, HTM and service support: TRIMEDX

Consulting, implementation and transformation: Huron

The Q3 report also preserves 2025 specialty leadership context for Vizient, Cardinal Health, Tecsys, Casechek, SxanPro, MedSpeed, Crothall Healthcare, Owens & Minor, Marken, Oracle, Celonis, Amazon Web Services and BlueBin across areas including the overall supply chain ecosystem, MMIS, cloud architecture, surgical automation, traceability, logistics, facilities, distributed care, specialty logistics, predictive procurement, process mining, cybersecurity and sustainability.

REPORT ACCESS

The State of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Technology Q3 2026 is available through Black Book Research by registering as an industry stakeholder at Website: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or via email requests to research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

ABOUT BLACK BOOK RESEARCH

Black Book Research develops vendor-agnostic buyer-experience benchmarks and competitive analyses across healthcare technology and services. Its healthcare supply chain research examines the intersection of clinical operations, enterprise platforms, procurement, data, distribution, logistics, pharmacy, financial performance, implementation and managed services.

MEDIA CONTACT

Black Book Research

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

1-800-863-7590

www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-expands-vendor-agnostic-healthcare-supply-chain-technology-1195969