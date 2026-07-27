TaxBandits Supports Employers and Tax Professionals in Filing Form 941 and State Payroll Returns Before July 31

TaxBandits brings Form 941 and certain state withholding and unemployment insurance reporting together in one platform, simplifying quarterly payroll compliance.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is helping employers and tax professionals meet the July 31 deadline with filing solutions that simplify Form 941, state withholding and unemployment insurance (UI) reporting.

"Balancing federal and state payroll filing is challenging, especially as quarterly deadlines approach," said Naga Palanisamy, CEO of SPAN Enterprises. "However, meeting those deadlines is essential to avoiding unnecessary penalties, notices and administrative work. That's why TaxBandits connects Form 941 and state payroll reporting in one platform, making it easier to file on time."

The July 31 deadline includes the second-quarter (Q2) Form 941 and certain states' withholding and UI filings. TaxBandits encourages meeting these deadlines to avoid penalties, interest or notices from federal and state agencies.

Platform Capabilities

Form 941 submissions are supported with Smart Upload for CSV payroll data imports, built-in error checks and one-click zero reporting.

Business owner accounts also have access to Electronic Federal Tax Payment (EFTPS) support. Tax professional accounts include personalized Form 941 cover letters, role-based team access, branded client communications and a secure client portal.

In addition to federal filing, TaxBandits enables users to manage state withholding, UI and new hire reporting in certain states, with plans to expand to all 50 states by early 2027.

Address book data can be reused across filings, connecting federal, state and multi-state employer reporting workflows.

Post-Submission Support

TaxBandits' partnership with Protection Plus provides up to $1M in tax protection services for IRS audits on Forms 941 and 940 filed through TaxBandits.

This offering complements The Bandit Commitment's free corrections and retransmissions for the 94x series and certain state withholding and UI forms filed through the platform.

For more information, visit the TaxBandits website at taxbandits.com .

About TaxBandits

TaxBandits is a compliance-focused, SOC 2 Type II compliant and IRS-authorized e-file provider that delivers a streamlined filing experience for businesses, service providers and tax professionals of all sizes. The company supports a wide range of forms, including Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 941, 1095-B, 1095-C and W-9.

About SPAN Enterprises

SPAN Enterprises, TaxBandits' parent company, is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management solutions for over a decade. The SPAN portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs and TruckLogics.

Direct all media inquiries to Vice President of Operations Charles Hardy at marketing@spanenterprises.com.

SOURCE: TaxBandits

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/taxbandits-supports-employers-and-tax-professionals-in-filing-for-1196170