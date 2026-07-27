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WKN: A2DUAY | ISIN: US05722G1004 | Ticker-Symbol: 68V
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 13:04
51,28 Euro
+1,83 % +0,92
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,5252,2714:07
51,5252,2714:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
106 Leser
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Baker Hughes Secures Major LNG Technology Order for Venture Global's CP2 LNG Expansion

  • Baker Hughes to supply six liquefaction blocks for the CP2 LNG expansion project, for a total of 12 liquefaction modules
  • Award extends Baker Hughes' long-standing collaboration with Venture Global, reinforcing role as a strategic LNG technology provider

HOUSTON and LONDON, July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Monday a major order, booked in the second quarter, from Venture Global LNG to provide a comprehensive liquefaction solution for its CP2 LNG expansion project in Louisiana.

The award builds on the companies' established master equipment supply agreement, and the scope includes six liquefaction blocks for a total of 12 liquefaction modules. Each block is based on two single mixed-refrigerant (SMR) liquefaction modules and related compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' advanced centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers and integrated control systems.

"Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, and we are pleased to extend this collaboration as we advance the next phase of CP2," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

"We are proud to continue providing the critical LNG technologies that enable Venture Global to deliver reliable, affordable and flexible energy needed to meet growing global demand," said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli. "Our continued collaboration reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to scaling modular LNG solutions that accelerate U.S. supply and support global energy security."

Baker Hughes serves as a strategic supplier to Venture Global across more than 100 million tonnes per annum of existing and planned production capacity, contributing comprehensive LNG systems to the Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Chiara Toniato
+39 3463823419
chiara.toniato@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill
+1 346-297-2561
investor.relations@bakerhughes.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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