Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF), ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announced that it has mailed and filed a management information circular and related materials (the "Meeting Materials") for its annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held on August 21, 2026, in connection with, among other things, the proposed sale of the copper assets at the San Pietro Copper-Gold-Iron Cobalt project (the "San Pietro Project") to Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capstone, announced on June 23, 2026 (the "Transaction").

"Management is strongly in favour of the Transaction and believes it delivers significant value to Golden Arrow Shareholders, while better positioning the Company to focus on its highest-potential gold opportunities. We encourage Shareholders to vote in favour of the Transaction," stated Nikolaos Cacos, Golden Arrow President & CEO.

Information about the Meeting

The Meeting will be held at 3500 - 1133 Melville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, on August 21, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (Vancouver time).

The Meeting Materials contain important information regarding the Transaction, how Shareholders can participate and vote at the Meeting, the background that led to the Transaction and the reasons for the unanimous determinations of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") that the Transaction is in the best interests of the Company and is fair to Shareholders. Shareholders should carefully review all of the Meeting Materials as they contain important information concerning the Transaction and the rights and entitlements of Shareholders thereunder. The Board unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.

The Meeting Materials have been filed by the Company on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Meeting Materials are also available on the Company's website at https://goldenarrowresources.com.

Subject to obtaining approval of the Transaction at the Meeting, and the satisfaction of the other customary conditions to completion of the Transaction contained in the share purchase agreement, dated June 22, 2026, including certain regulatory approvals, all as more particularly described in the Meeting Materials, the Transaction is expected to close in late-August 2026.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow is a mineral exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio of projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company is an affiliated company of the Grosso Group, a resource focussed management organization that provides operational support to its affiliated companies as they advance quality resource projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

Mr. Nikolaos Cacos,

President and CEO

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about: the characteristics of the Transaction; timing of the Meeting; Golden Arrow's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; and the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks and the future financial or operating performance of the Company are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the receipt of required Shareholder and regulatory approvals, satisfaction of the conditions to closing of the Transaction, and the ability of the parties to complete the Transaction in accordance with its terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the risk that the Transaction may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated, or at all; risks relating to the failure to obtain Shareholder approval; the possibility that the parties do not satisfy the closing conditions under the share purchase agreement; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with obtaining necessary regulatory approvals (including the TSX-V's final approval); risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306530

Source: Golden Arrow Resources Corporation