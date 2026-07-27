The Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) has begun the process of connecting the Los Tecales photovoltaic solar plant to Costa Rica's national electricity system. ICE is conducting technical tests to verify the proper functioning of the equipment and its integration with the national grid. Once this process is complete and compliance with the system's operating standards is verified, the plant can begin commercial operation. The 20 MW plant, developed by Solar Generation Sur SA, is located in the canton of Nandayure within the province of Guanacaste. It is part of a group of five private ...

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