One Spouse Owes the IRS? Clear Start Tax Explains How Injured Spouse Relief Protects the Other's Share of a Joint Refund

When a joint refund is seized to cover one spouse's separate debt, the other spouse may be able to reclaim their portion - but only by filing the right form.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / A married couple files jointly, expects a refund, and then watches it disappear - applied to a tax debt, defaulted student loan, or unpaid child support that belongs to only one spouse. Clear Start Tax says the spouse who didn't incur the debt often has a remedy that's widely overlooked: injured spouse relief.

"People confuse injured spouse relief with innocent spouse relief, but they solve completely different problems," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "Injured spouse relief is about protecting your share of a refund. It's for the spouse who did nothing wrong and simply doesn't want their money taken for a debt that isn't theirs."

The relief applies when a joint refund is - or will be - applied to certain past-due obligations of one spouse, such as federal or state tax debt, child support, or federal student loans. The "injured" spouse is the one whose share of the refund was diverted. By filing Form 8379, that spouse can ask the IRS to calculate and return their portion of the refund based on their own income, withholding, and credits.

Timing and documentation matter. The form can be filed alongside the joint return or afterward, once a refund has been intercepted, and the IRS uses a formula to divide the refund between spouses. Processing can take several weeks, and community-property state rules can affect the calculation. Importantly, injured spouse relief does not erase the underlying debt - it simply ensures the non-liable spouse keeps what's rightfully theirs.

"We see couples assume the whole refund is just gone, when half of it - sometimes more - can be recovered," the spokesperson added. "The money is often reclaimable; people just don't know the mechanism exists or that there's a specific form for it."

To help couples protect the non-liable spouse's refund, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Determining whether the diverted debt belongs to only one spouse, which is the key to injured spouse relief

Filing Form 8379 to request the non-liable spouse's share of a joint refund

Filing it with the return when a diversion is expected, or afterward once a refund has been intercepted

Understanding that injured spouse relief recovers a refund share but does not eliminate the underlying debt

By answering a few simple questions, taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"No one should lose their half of a refund over a debt they never created," the spokesperson said. "Knowing the difference between injured and innocent spouse relief can put real money back in the right hands."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/one-spouse-owes-the-irs-clear-start-tax-explains-how-injured-spo-1187640