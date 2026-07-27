Persolvent Introduces Enovie, a Modern Growth Platform Built for Community Education and School-Age Child Care Programs

New software brand unifies enrollment, payments, reporting, and community engagement in one modern platform.

SAINT PAUL PARK, MN / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Persolvent, a technology company with more than 20 years of experience serving school districts across the country with software and payment solutions for meals, fees, activities, school-age child care, and community education, today announced Enovie, its new software brand and modern growth platform designed for school-age child care and community education programs.

Built on Persolvent's deep understanding of the operational needs of community education organizations, Enovie brings together community engagement, enrollment, payment processing, compliance reporting, and program management within a modern, unified platform. The result is an intuitive experience that helps program directors streamline operations, strengthen financial sustainability, and better serve their communities.

As community education and school-age child care programs face increasing staffing challenges, tighter budgets, growing regulatory requirements, and rising expectations from families, Enovie provides the technology needed to reduce administrative burden while supporting long-term program growth.

"Community education programs are the backbone of the communities they serve, and they deserve software that makes their life easier and helps their programs grow," said Jay Bruber, CEO of Persolvent. "Enovie represents our commitment to the future of community education and school-age child care through a significant long-term investment in innovative technology that gives organizations the tools they need to operate more efficiently, grow stronger programs, and better serve their communities. We're excited to begin this next chapter alongside the customers and communities who have inspired us every step of the way."

"The directors running these programs are doing extraordinary work under difficult conditions," said Vince Arnoldi, President of Persolvent. "Enovie provides a modern platform that grows with their programs instead of holding them back. Our goal is to help organizations spend less time managing technology and more time creating meaningful experiences for the communities they serve."

Rooted in a people-first culture and powered by industry-leading intuitive technology and award-winning support, Enovie combines end-to-end program management, integrated payments, and effortless registration to give programs the tools and partnerships they need to grow stronger. The platform serves K12 school district community education departments, school-age child care programs, stand-alone child care organizations, and districts seeking a modern alternative to legacy systems.

Enovie will make its public debut at the Minnesota Community Education Association (MCEA) Fall Conference, October 21-23, 2026, in Rochester, Minnesota. Following the conference, Persolvent will share additional details about the platform and future opportunities for organizations to get involved. Organizations interested in learning more can visit Enovie.com to sign up for updates.

About Enovie

Built by the same team that has spent years working alongside childcare programs in Minnesota and across the country, Enovie represents the next chapter in that work: a modern platform built by focusing on how programs are meant to run, how families engage, and how teams actually need support. It brings the experience of the past forward with a renewed commitment to listening closely, building thoughtfully, and helping community programs thrive. The relationships, trusted conversations, implementation experience, and deep understanding of this market remain at the core of the company. However, what is new is the opportunity to take a platform forward with more focus, flexibility, and purpose.

About Persolvent

Persolvent is a St. Paul-based technology company dedicated to making life easier through innovation and technology. The company develops modern payment processing and software solutions for schools, government agencies, community education programs, and other organizations that strengthen local communities. Guided by its mission to earn the right to be recommended, Persolvent combines intuitive technology with exceptional customer support while giving back through a commitment to donate 10% of its profits to charitable causes. The company has also been recognized as a Top Place to Work in Minnesota for its values-driven culture and employee satisfaction. Learn more at persolvent.com.

Media Contact: Shelly Wagner, Digital Marketing Manager, Persolvent shelly.wagner@persolvent.com 651-788-4303

SOURCE: Persolvent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/persolvent-introduces-enovie-a-modern-growth-platform-built-for-c-1195700