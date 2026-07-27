Bebuzee Inc.: Bebuzee Opens Its Newly Revamped Global E-Commerce Platform on the Bebuzee Super App, Advancing Its One-App Ecosystem Strategy

ShoppingBuz expands the Bebuzee Super App by bringing global shopping, merchants, and consumers together in one connected ecosystem.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Bebuzee, Inc. (OTCID:BBUZ), the company building an integrated digital ecosystem, today announced the official launch of its newly revamped global e-commerce platform, ShoppingBuz, within the Bebuzee Super App, marking another significant milestone in the company's strategy of bringing the world's most-used digital services together into one seamless platform.

The launch expands Bebuzee's rapidly growing ecosystem by enabling consumers to discover, buy, and sell products directly inside the Super App while remaining connected to its social networking, messaging, entertainment, business, AI-powered services, and other integrated experiences.

Designed for consumers, entrepreneurs, merchants, and global brands, ShoppingBuz delivers a faster, smarter, and more connected shopping experience while reinforcing Bebuzee's long-term vision of creating one digital ecosystem where users can accomplish more without constantly switching between multiple applications.

"Our goal has never been to build another shopping app," said Joseph Onyero, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bebuzee. "Our vision is to build one ecosystem where people can communicate, discover products, conduct business, shop, create content, and access AI-powered services-all from one application. ShoppingBuz represents another major milestone in that journey."

Commerce Meets Community

Unlike traditional online marketplaces that operate independently, ShoppingBuz is fully integrated into the Bebuzee Super App.

Consumers can discover products while interacting with creators, influencers, businesses, and communities across the platform.

Merchants benefit from direct access to an engaged user ecosystem where social engagement, content discovery, communication, and commerce naturally work together.

Rather than treating shopping as a separate destination, Bebuzee integrates commerce into users' everyday digital experience.

A More Connected Shopping Experience

ShoppingBuz has been designed to support:

Global product discovery

Merchant storefronts

Secure product browsing

Integrated shopping inside the Bebuzee Super App

AI-powered product recommendations

Direct messaging between buyers and merchants

Creator-driven product discovery

Business storefront management

Seamless integration with Bebuzee's expanding ecosystem

Every purchase, conversation, and interaction helps strengthen the overall platform by creating additional engagement opportunities across Bebuzee's growing digital ecosystem.

Illustrative Marketplace Planning Assumptions

As part of its long-term planning process, the company has developed an internal illustrative marketplace model based on the following assumptions:

1 million annual shoppers in Year 1

8 million annual shoppers in Year 2

22 million annual shoppers in Year 3

Average annual shopper spend of approximately $1,000

Average marketplace commission (take rate) of 12.5%

Based on these planning assumptions, the company's illustrative marketplace model indicates the following potential marketplace economics:

Year Annual Shoppers Illustrative GMV Illustrative Marketplace Revenue Year 1 1 Million $1.0 Billion $125 Million Year 2 8 Million $8.0 Billion $1.0 Billion Year 3 22 Million $22.0 Billion $2.75 Billion

These figures represent illustrative forward-looking planning assumptions developed by the company to model potential marketplace economics. They are not guarantees of future operating results, revenue, user growth, or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially.

Building the Bebuzee Ecosystem

The launch of ShoppingBuz represents another important step in Bebuzee's strategy of building one of the world's most comprehensive digital ecosystems.

The company continues expanding the Bebuzee Super App through integrated services including social networking, encrypted messaging, voice and video calls, AI-powered tools, creator monetization, Gigbuz, food delivery, ride-hailing, real estate, business services, entertainment, and additional products currently under development.

Rather than building standalone applications, Bebuzee's strategy is to create a unified ecosystem where every new service increases the value of every other service.

The company believes this integrated approach can improve user convenience, increase engagement, strengthen merchant relationships, and expand opportunities across the broader platform.

About Bebuzee

Bebuzee, Inc. (OTCID:BBUZ) is developing the Bebuzee Super App, an integrated digital ecosystem that combines social networking, messaging, shopping, entertainment, business services, artificial intelligence, creator tools, and other digital experiences into one connected platform. The company's mission is to simplify how people communicate, create, shop, work, and conduct business by bringing essential digital services together within a single ecosystem.

Contact Information

Bebuzee, Inc.

Press Relations

www.bebuzee.com

press@bebuzee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding projected user growth, marketplace economics, product development, business strategy, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and internal planning models and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The illustrative marketplace projections included in this release are based on planning assumptions and should not be interpreted as forecasts or guarantees of future performance. Investors should review the Company's public filings and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Bebuzee, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bebuzee-opens-its-newly-revamped-global-e-commerce-platform-on-th-1196544