Sales volumes for installations under 3 kW dropped 45.4% year-on-year to 153,250 kW in 2025, while the 3 kW to 9 kW segment fell 17.6%, from 685,000 kW to 564,100 kW, according to Observ'ER's annual report on small-scale solar applications. The decline follows eight consecutive years of growth from 2017 to 2024, during which the market grew by more than 43% annually on average - marking the sector's first severe slowdown since 2011. Observ'ER attributed the downturn to regulatory changes introduced in 2025. Since March of that year, installations between 0 kWp and 9 kWp have no longer been ...

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