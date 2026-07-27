Ohio-based company provides OEM-licensed and approved aviation support equipment and services globally

Capital, expertise, and strategic resources will accelerate next phase of expansion, innovation, and customer value creation

Leadership will continue to be significant investors

RH Aero Systems, a global provider of aviation support equipment and services, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement for a strategic investment from Capitol Meridian Partners, a Washington, DC-based investment firm that partners with market-leading businesses at the intersection of commercial and government markets. RH Aero shareholders, including the Moeller family, who have led the company since its founding in 1967, will continue to be significant investors. Concurrent with the investment, Anthony Turner will move from President to CEO and Dieter Moeller will remain Chairman. Completion of this transaction remains subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

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"Our success has always been rooted in one principle: helping our customers succeed," said Anthony Turner, CEO of RH Aero Systems. "This partnership with Capitol Meridian marks a significant milestone in RH Aero's growth journey and provides the capital, expertise, and strategic resources to accelerate the company's next phase of expansion, innovation, and value creation for OEMs, MROs, airlines, and defense customers worldwide. Together, we will continue to improve the level of customer support and deliver an even stronger value proposition from the industry's premier aviation support equipment and services integrator."

"Over the past six decades, our approach has been simple: take care of customers, invest in good people, and build for the long term," said Dieter Moeller, Chairman of RH Aero Systems. "As we considered RH Aero's next chapter, it was important to find a partner that respected what has been built and shared our ambition for the future. We found that in Capitol Meridian. My confidence in and passion for the business have never been greater, and I look forward to continuing as Chairman and supporting Anthony and the team."

"RH Aero has built an exceptional business distinguished by its market leadership, technical depth, global reach, and steadfast commitment to customers," said Adam Palmer, Founding Partner of Capitol Meridian Partners. "We are excited to partner with Dieter, Anthony, and the entire RH Aero team to help accelerate growth, expand capabilities, and build upon the strong momentum the company has already established. We see tremendous opportunities ahead and look forward to supporting RH Aero as it enters its next chapter of success."

RH Aero is the industry's most comprehensive aviation support equipment solutions provider, serving OEMs, airlines, MROs, military operators, and power-generation customers worldwide. With OEM-licensed and approved support equipment coverage across Airbus, Boeing, CFM, GE Aerospace, Pratt Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and Safran platforms-RH Aero has established an unmatched leadership position in the industry.

The company's portfolio spans more than 100,000 maintenance tools, 3,000+ ground support equipment products, airframe tooling, engine transportation and maintenance stands, and an expanding global network of 26 service centers delivering repair, calibration, upgrades, and re-certification services. RH Aero's integrated service offerings include workscope analysis; module level, piece part and full platform provisioning, logistics and technical support; custom asset management; MRO setup assistance; engine training services; remote engine loading support; engine and landing gear changeout support, and engine cleaning services. These solutions are delivered through a combination of remote resources and/or long-term onsite technical expertise embedded within the customer's operations.

This breadth of full lifecycle capabilities, combined with a relentless focus on customer success, has made RH Aero the trusted partner of choice throughout the aviation ecosystem.

At the core of RH Aero's strategy is a customer-centric approach that combines industry-leading product breadth, technical expertise, and localized and integrated service support to create long-term partnerships with customers around the world. The investment from Capitol Meridian will further enhance RH Aero's ability to deepen those relationships while expanding into new markets, further broadening its product and service portfolio, and elevating its customer experience through more robust technology-driven infrastructure.

Vistina serves as financial advisor to RH Aero, and Taft Law serves as legal advisor with Taylor Wessing as European Counsel. Macquarie Capital serves as financial advisor to Capitol Meridian, and Latham Watkins LLP serves as legal advisor. MidCap Financial will provide debt financing for the transaction.

About RH Aero Systems

RH Aero Systems creates capacity and confidence for mission-critical aviation operations. Bringing together the strengths of Rhinestahl and HYDRO under one global brand, RH Aero provides Aviation Support Equipment and Services for OEMs, MROs, and operators worldwide. The company delivers Ground Support Equipment, OEM-licensed Engine Airframe Tooling, engineered solutions, and lifecycle services, supported by a global service network built to keep aviation moving. RH Aero Systems is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, USA.

https://rhaero.com/en

About Capitol Meridian Partners

Founded in 2021, Capitol Meridian Partners invests in businesses at the nexus of commercial and government markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals' experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity.

https://capitolmeridian.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

RH Aero Systems

Kevin Gold, SVP of Customer Operations

kevin.gold@rhaero.com

+1 513-317-0619

Capitol Meridian Partners

Christopher Ullman

chris@chrisullman.com

+1 202-641-2234