Large-scale solar PV plant expected to enhance grid reliability, strengthen Romania's energy security, and support the country's renewable energy transition

Ameresco Sunel Energy SA, a joint venture between Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure company delivering integrated solutions to create reliable power and modernize infrastructure, and SUNEL Group, an international solar PV EPC contractor, today announced a solar photovoltaic facility in Iratosu, Arad County, Romania.

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The Iratosu solar PV project in Arad County, Romania, will add 58 MWp of renewable generation capacity and help strengthen the region's energy infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Ameresco Sunel Energy SA will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, along with ongoing operation and maintenance (O&M), for the Iratosu solar facility. The project is owned and developed by TDI Renewables Ltd, a UK-registered international energy company focused on utility-scale solar, wind, and energy storage projects across Central and Eastern Europe.

Ameresco Sunel Energy SA will manage the project through each phase, from design and procurement to construction, commissioning, and long-term operations, applying the efficiency and environmental performance standards that have defined its growing regional portfolio.

"This project marks another milestone in our expanding presence in Romania and reinforces the role Ameresco Sunel Energy SA continues to play in the broader build-out of renewable energy infrastructure across Central and Eastern Europe," said Pete Christakis, Chief Operating Officer of Ameresco. "We're proud to build on our track record in the region and deepen our contribution to the country's long-term sustainability goals."

The project is designed to deliver a ground-mounted solar PV facility with an installed capacity of 48 MWac 58 MWp. The project also includes a 33 kV/110 kV substation and the underground cable works connecting the substation to the grid, which will help ensure that the new generation capacity can be reliably integrated into Romania's energy system.

Beyond the technical details, the Iratosu solar project is expected to deliver several long-term, tangible benefits, including:

Offsetting approximately 53,920 metric tons of CO2 annually , helping reduce carbon emissions and contributing to Romania's and Europe's broader net-zero commitments

, helping reduce carbon emissions and contributing to Romania's and Europe's broader net-zero commitments Strengthening Romania's energy security through expanded domestic renewable generation capacity

through expanded domestic renewable generation capacity Supporting regional economic growth and continued investment in Central and Eastern Europe's renewable energy infrastructure

"What makes this project meaningful is not just its scale, but how it fits into the broader energy picture for Arad County and the surrounding communities," said Konstantinos Zygouras, Vice President at Ameresco Sunel Energy SA. "Each project we support here strengthens the foundation for what comes next, and we look forward to making a lasting impact on a more secure, resilient energy future for Romania."

The Iratosu solar project builds on Ameresco Sunel Energy SA's recent solar developments in Romania, including a previously announced set of solar parks totaling 466 MWp in the southwestern part of the country. Together, these projects support Romania's broader transition away from coal-fired power generation, reinforcing the country's commitment to phasing out coal by 2032.

To learn more about solar power solutions offered by Ameresco, visit https://www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure company delivering integrated solutions to create reliable power and modernize infrastructure. The company's Power Infrastructure business integrates energy resources across behind-the-meter and utility-scale systems. Its Buildings Public Infrastructure business modernizes the built environment with smart, connected solutions that optimize performance and enhance resilience. Ameresco is a trusted full lifecycle partner, delivering over $15 billion in solutions and contracting over 5 GW of energy resources since its founding in 2000. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Ameresco serves public and private sector customers across North America and Europe. Learn more at www.ameresco.com.

About SUNEL Group

SUNEL Group is a leading provider of integrated and innovative solutions for renewable energy projects, specializing in Solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), and energy efficiency. Headquartered in Athens, the company operates regional offices in London, Valencia, Milan, Bucharest and Tashkent, with a total workforce of over 400 employees, including highly experienced engineers. Since its establishment in 2006, SUNEL has successfully developed, designed, and executed more than 2 GW of solar projects worldwide. Currently, the company is executing 2+ GW of solar projects across Greece, the UK, Spain, Italy, Romania and Uzbekistan. For more information, visit www.sunelgroup.com.

The announcement of a customer's entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco's overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco's previously reported awarded backlog as of March 31, 2026.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ameresco: Leila Dillon, 508-661-2264, news@ameresco.com