EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

A Note on Thought Leadership From the CEO of Genesis Holdings, Inc.: A Framework for Structural Shareholder Value Creation



27.07.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - July 27, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS) today published the following letter from Chief Executive Officer Oscar Brito: I want to share how we think about building value at Genesis - not quarter to quarter, but structurally. Most small-cap holding companies define themselves by what they own (assets, revenue, etc.). We've built something different: infrastructure that lets us participate in the economics of assets we help bring to market, without needing to own them outright. Through Travaleo, Genesis operates a digitally structured investment platform - compliance architecture, investor onboarding, and issuance technology built for private real estate offerings. We deploy it alongside partners who bring assets and relationships, and it earns us a seat at the table on the economics. Our partnership with Aurami Capital is the clearest expression of that. It has given us direct proximity to world-class developers in South Florida, and a pipeline of institutional-quality real estate. Our aim is to bring an initial fund to market under Regulation S, directed primarily at investors in Mexico, with additional vehicles under discussion. Where these come together, Travaleo, as the tech partner, participates in the carried interest. We are not a vendor to this activity - we are a principal in it. Questions we're working through What follows are not plans. Not commitments. They are questions we are actively studying, and I would rather bring shareholders inside that thinking than present conclusions after the fact. Sharing GP economics with GNIS shareholders. The general partner economics from the funds we structure are an asset belonging to this company. We are examining whether a portion of that participation could, in some future offering, be distributed to Genesis common shareholders - potentially in the form of a dividend - giving the people who own this company a direct interest in the assets it brings to market-in the case of our first potential fund launch, branded Miami luxury real estate. One of the most exciting characteristics of this potential setup is that the real assets to be distributed to GNIS shareholders via dividend, would obviously be non-dilutable. Building recurring revenue beneath the platform. We are evaluating the acquisition of property management operations. Fund vehicles are episodic by nature; management contracts are not. Combining the two would give Genesis both the origination economics and the durable service revenue that sits underneath real estate ownership. Extending the platform to third-party sponsors. The infrastructure we built for our own offerings has value to other sponsors bringing private real estate to market. We are considering whether Travaleo should serve issuers beyond our own partnerships - potentially on economics rather than fees alone, a sort of white-label platform, in a sense. Each of these carries real obstacles: registration and exemption requirements, financial statement thresholds the Company does not currently satisfy, transfer agent and tax considerations, counsel sign-off at every stage. Any one could render a given concept impractical. But I would rather lead a company that asks whether the value it creates can flow to its owners than one that never asks. Why it matters Durable value means building something with its own gravity - real assets, real partners, real economics on the balance sheet. That is where our focus sits, and it is deliberately outside the conventional scope of what small-cap leadership tends to spend its time on. It is also the most effective answer to the structural pressures every small-cap issuer navigates. We understand this is a concern for our shareholders, and we treat it as one. Our recent preferred exchange agreements addressed a substantial portion of it directly, and we will continue to engage constructively with our investors and pursue further constructive resolutions. But balance sheet repair is maintenance. Building a business that generates its own economics is the strategy - and the only one that compounds. Oscar Brito

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Genesis Holdings, Inc. About Aurami Capital Aurami Capital is an institutional-grade luxury real estate investment platform and a subsidiary of Miami Real Investment (MRI), one of South Florida's most active luxury real estate advisory firms with 21 years of market leadership and over $1 billion in branded luxury transactions in the past four years alone. Aurami Capital combines MRI's proprietary developer access and deal flow with institutional fund structure, regulatory compliance, and digital infrastructure - offering accredited investors access to branded luxury residential and hospitality opportunities in South Florida's most supply-constrained submarkets. https://auramicapital.com/ info@auramicapital.com About Miami Real Investment (MRI) With over 20 years of experience, Miami Real Investment is a leading brokerage firm specializing in branded luxury pre-construction real estate in Miami. With a track record of handling transactions for VIP clients, F1 drivers, public figures, and international investors, Miami Real Investment offers unmatched expertise and dedicated service, ensuring client satisfaction at every step of the buying process. The company offers a 360 approach, including investment portfolio design, market analysis, tax planning, and legal advice from top real estate lawyers. https://miamirealinvestment.com/ info@miamirealinvestment.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated branded luxury real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/ X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About MetroCrowd MetroCrowd is a Genesis Holdings platform focused on structured digital access to traditional real estate segments, including single-family homes, multifamily properties, and commercial debt. MetroCrowd is intended to operate alongside acquired property management partners that provide the on-the-ground operating expertise underlying each investment. About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/ X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements in this letter regarding the anticipated timing, size, or completion of any fund launch, any potential relationship with a Mexico-based wealth management firm, the relaunch of MetroCrowd, any potential acquisitions, and any anticipated national exchange listing are forward-looking statements, and no assurance can be given that any of these initiatives will be completed on the timeline described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





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