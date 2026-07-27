Waters Corporation: Waters Launches Industry's Most Sensitive and Robust Clinical IVD System with Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD Mass Spectrometer

- Brings Xevo TQ Absolute XR Mass Spectrometer's industry-leading tandem quadrupole MS sensitivity to clinical applications across women's health, cancer assessment, and toxicology.
- Offers 5x greater sensitivity vs. in-class instruments with lower detection limits in smaller sample volumes, introducing a step-change in analytical performance for complex biological matrices.
- Up to six-fold increase in robustness with StepWave XR Ion Guide vs. Xevo TQ Absolute MS, advancing laboratory productivity and performance consistency.
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