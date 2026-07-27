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WKN: 898123 | ISIN: US9418481035 | Ticker-Symbol: WAZ
Tradegate
27.07.26 | 10:57
329,20 Euro
-0,12 % -0,40
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
329,60334,2014:20
329,40334,2014:17
PR Newswire
27.07.2026 14:12 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Waters Corporation: Waters Launches Industry's Most Sensitive and Robust Clinical IVD System with Xevo TQ Absolute XR IVD Mass Spectrometer

  • Brings Xevo TQ Absolute XR Mass Spectrometer's industry-leading tandem quadrupole MS sensitivity to clinical applications across women's health, cancer assessment, and toxicology.
  • Offers 5x greater sensitivity vs. in-class instruments with lower detection limits in smaller sample volumes, introducing a step-change in analytical performance for complex biological matrices.
  • Up to six-fold increase in robustness with StepWave XR Ion Guide vs. Xevo TQ Absolute MS, advancing laboratory productivity and performance consistency.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waters-launches-industrys-most-sensitive-and-robust-clinical-ivd-system-with-xevo-tq-absolute-xr-ivd-mass-spectrometer-302834761.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.