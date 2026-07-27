Croatia's first energy community is now operational. The community utilizes a rooftop solar plant on the building of the volunteer fire brigade in Špickovina, a settlement near Zabok in the county of Krapina-Zagorje, northern Croatia. The project, implemented by the North-West Croatia Regional Energy and Climate Agency (REGEA), features a rooftop solar array currently 32 kW in size, with plans to double the capacity to 64 kW. The community has 17 members in total, consisting of volunteer firefighters, local residents, one micro-enterprise and the voluntary fire department itself, named DVD Špickovina. ...

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