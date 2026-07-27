Cato Networks Exceeds $415M in ARR Fueled by 42% YoY Growth and Enterprise Demand

Q2 momentum includes several multi-million-dollar ARR contracts

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced that it has surpassed $415 million in ARR, with 42% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Enterprise momentum accelerated in Q2, with material growth from Fortune 500 and Global 2000 accounts, including several multi-million-dollar contracts with customers across manufacturing, robotics, telecom, and data analytics. Cato Networks now serves more than 4,800 customers that rely on its cIoud-native network security platform for the visibility, context, and control required to secure enterprises in today's AI era.

"Surpassing $415 million in ARR validates what we are seeing across the market. Enterprises need security, resilience, and agility that legacy architectures were never built to deliver," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "AI is increasing both the speed of business and complexity of risk. Cato's continued growth reflects customers choosing a cloud-native platform for their AI-driven future."

Customer Highlights

In Q2, Cato closed several seven figure ARR deals with global companies across industries, with highlights including:

A Fortune 500 company with nearly 50,000 employees deployed Cato AI Security to enable rapid AI expansion without sacrificing security or adding headcount.

A technology manufacturing company with more than 150,000 employees purchased the Cato SASE Platform to unify connectivity, security, and compliance while enabling agility, resilience, and innovation.

A leader in robotics and automation with more than 100,000 employees implemented the Cato SASE Platform for full networking and security platform consolidation.

A premier service provider with nearly 10,000 employees expanded the Cato solution into their customer base to improve performance, security, and visibility.

These customer wins reflect a broader trend among global enterprises consolidating networking and security on a single platform. As Morgan Guyader, senior network director at Carrefour, explained: "Running one of the world's largest retail networks means simplifying wherever possible. In just one year, we've connected and secured two thousand locations to a single modern SASE platform and consolidated multiple networking and security vendors onto Cato. The result is a more streamlined operation, better visibility, and a scalable foundation for the next phase of our Zero Trust journey."

AI Security Adoption

Cato continues to see strong demand for Cato AI Security, which converges advanced AI governance and protection capabilities from Cato's Aim Security acquisition into a fully integrated solution introduced to market in March 2026. This quarter, Cato AI Security expanded visibility and governance for every type of AI agent (local, managed, and homegrown) on the same unified platform. The Cato AI engine now inspects and enforces policies on tool inputs and outputs on all major agentic platforms and provides richer detectors and customization options to give security teams more flexibility in defining business-aligned policies.

"Because Cato sits at the top of the network, it catches every AI interaction. Every prompt. Every response. No matter how it's generated. That's exactly where AI security needs to be," said Doug Innocenti, CIO/CSO at MoonPay, a Cato Networks customer.

A New Benchmark for Time-to-Protect

With frontier AI collapsing the vulnerability response window, Cato Networks set what it believes to be a world record in Q2, cutting the time-to-protect for newly disclosed vulnerabilities to 45 minutes with the launch of its full Agentic CVE Mitigation. Whereas traditional CVE mitigation can take weeks to progress from disclosure to protection, Cato combines agentic threat research with its unique cloud-native architecture to help organizations protect against emerging exploits at machine speed.

Additional Q2 Highlights

Cato joined the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program to help bring OpenAI cyber capabilities into trusted defensive workflows to power the future of agentic defense.

Cato opened its first dedicated AI hub in London, reinforcing its commitment to global innovation and to support the company's next phase of growth.

Cato announced integrations with both Cyera and CrowdStrike to power data-aware security operations and deliver unified security operations across the network and endpoint.

Cato launched the Cato Enterprise Browser to extend Universal ZTNA and deliver uniform Zero Trust access.

Cato introduced a new modular adoption model for the platform which enables organizations to start with the capabilities they need today and expand over time without sacrificing the advantages of a true platform.

Learn more about how Cato Networks is purpose-built for the age of frontier AI and schedule a demo to see Cato in action.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time.

Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

Media Contact

Cato Communications

press@catonetworks.com

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