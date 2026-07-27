Counsel Financial Expands Technology Leadership with Appointment of David Le

New role strengthens the company's technology platform and advances digital transformation initiatives supporting underwriting, operations, and client service.

BUFFALO, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Counsel Financial, a leading provider of specialized financial solutions for plaintiff law firms and litigation finance stakeholders, today announced the addition of David Le as Director of Product & Digital Transformation.

In this newly created role, Le will lead the Company's digital transformation strategy, overseeing the development and modernization of internal platforms that support underwriting, operations, reporting, and enterprise-wide workflow optimization. His focus will include enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening data integrity, and building scalable technology solutions that support Counsel Financial's continued growth.

Le brings more than 15 years of experience leading product strategy and digital transformation initiatives across legal, financial, and operationally complex organizations.

Most recently, he served as Senior Product Manager - Financial Operations at Urgently, where he led the modernization of internal payment and financial systems, improving workflow reliability, auditability, and executive reporting. Prior to that, he served as Head of Product at a consumer-facing technology company and held leadership positions at Anthroware and Garretson Resolution Group, where he directed large-scale platform initiatives supporting complex mass tort and personal injury settlement administration and other highly regulated business operations.

Earlier in his career, Le held corporate strategy and engineering roles at Toyota, building a strong foundation in operational excellence, forecasting, and cross-functional execution. He brings a distinctive combination of legal training, engineering expertise, and product leadership experience, enabling him to design technology solutions that support disciplined underwriting, risk-aware decision-making, and data-driven operations.

Le earned his Juris Doctor from Salmon P. Chase College of Law and holds both Master of Science and Bachelor of Science degrees in Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He is based in Asheville, North Carolina.

"David's experience sits at the intersection of technology, legal operations, and financial systems, making him uniquely qualified to lead the next phase of our digital transformation," said Megan Payne, Chief Operating Officer of Counsel Financial. "As we continue to grow, investing in scalable technology and operational excellence is essential. David will play a key role in elevating our internal platforms, improving efficiency across the organization, and enhancing the experience we deliver to both our law firm and capital provider clients."

Counsel Financial continues to invest in its people, technology, and operational capabilities to meet the growing demand for sophisticated litigation finance solutions and deliver best-in-class underwriting, servicing, and portfolio management for law firms and institutional capital providers.

About Counsel Financial

Counsel Financial is the leading provider of financial and servicing solutions for contingent-fee law firms and institutional investors engaged in litigation finance. With more than 25 years of experience and over $2 billion deployed, the Company combines legal insight with disciplined underwriting and servicing to support access to capital across the plaintiffs' bar.

Contact Information

Kim Zimmermann

VP, Marketing

kim@counselfinancial.com

716-568-0070

SOURCE: Counsel Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/counsel-financial-expands-technology-leadership-with-appointment-of-1192048