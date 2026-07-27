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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.07.2026 14:36 Uhr
147 Leser
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PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wis., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported earnings for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 of $0.81 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million, which was similar to $0.82 per diluted common share on net income of $3.3 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, and lower than $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.6 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.

PSB's second quarter of 2026 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2026: (1) an increase in net interest margin due to primarily a higher balance of loans; (2) lower provisions for loan credit loss due in part to stabilizing asset quality; (3) lower non-interest income; (4) lower non-interest expenses due to a decrease in salary and employee benefits; and (5) higher merger related expenses.

PSB announced on May 19, 2026 that it entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Bank First Corporation ("Bank First"), under which Bank First will acquire 100% of the common stock of PSB in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, each PSB shareholder will have the right to receive 0.3470 of a share of Bank First's common stock in exchange for each share of PSB's common stock. The aggregate consideration is valued at approximately $202.9 million, based on the closing price of Bank First common stock as of May 18, 2026, of $143.66 per share.

"We remain vigilant in our efforts to generate strong profitability for our shareholders. Operational efficiencies improved during the second quarter as we navigate our pending merger with Bank First. Our decision to merge with Bank First and the terms negotiated was greeted positively by shareholders, with an acquisition price 83% higher than the trading price the day before the merger announcement. Meanwhile, we continue to reward our shareholders with the payment of dividends," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. "We have filed all regulatory applications and are optimistic in attaining all regulatory and shareholder approvals in the third quarter with closing potentially extending into early fourth quarter."

June 30, 2026, Highlights:

  • Net income excluding merger related expenses was $3.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share. Additionally, the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses was 62.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

  • Net interest income increased $259,000 to $12.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from $11.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, due in part to higher loan balances with higher yields, repricing existing loans to higher rates and lower deposit and FHLB advance costs.

  • Noninterest income decreased $200,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $2.3 million the prior quarter, partially due to lower investment and insurance sales commissions. The prior quarter reflected the receipt of life insurance benefits, elevated gains on sales of SBA 7A loans and other nominal revenues offset by losses on security sales.

  • Noninterest expenses decreased $94,000 to $9.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from $9.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, reflecting lower salary and benefit plan expenses related to lower incentive accruals for fiscal 2026 and staff reductions. Merger expenses were $671,000 for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026 compared to $120,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

  • Net loans increased $17.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, to $1.13 billion compared to $1.12 billion at March 31, 2026. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets decreased to 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.09% the previous quarter.

  • Total deposits decreased $8.8 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2026, from $1.19 billion at March 31, 2026. Core deposits decreased $2.5 million and brokered deposits decreased $4.4 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 10.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to 10.90% the prior quarter and 13.11% in the year ago quarter. Tangible book value per common share was up 12.6% over the past year to $31.27 at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.77 at June 30, 2025 and $30.55 at March 31, 2026.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $7.23 million during the second quarter to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2026. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $1.83 million to $57.7 million at June 30, 2026, from $59.5 million at March 31, 2026, as funds were used for loan originations. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.1 million to $165.0 million at June 30, 2026, from $171.1 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $22.6 million to $1.17 billion at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $11.4 million to $590.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $14.3 million to $157.9 million over the same time period. Residential real estate loans increased $1.2 million from the prior quarter to $331.6 million while agricultural loans decreased $2.0 million to $7.2 million at June 30, 2026, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans decreased $223,000 over the same period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.3% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 28.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.8% and consumer loans at 0.5%.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.17% of gross loans at June 30, 2026 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Non-performing assets decreased to 1.08% of total assets at June 30, 2026, down from 1.09% at March 31, 2026. Approximately 73% of all non-performing assets consisted of five lending relationships.

Total deposits decreased $8.8 million from the prior quarter to $1.18 billion. The largest decrease in deposits was in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, which decreased $8.1 million during the second quarter followed by a decline in time deposits of $5.5 million and brokered deposits of $4.4 million. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $8.7 million and money market deposits increased $0.5 million.

FHLB advances increased by $14.5 million to $151.5 million at June 30, 2026 from $137.0 million at March 31, 2026. The increase in FHLB advances offset a decline in deposits and liquid investments and helped fund new loan originations.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets was 8.87% at June 30, 2026, compared to 8.72% at March 31, 2026, and 7.95% at June 30, 2025, respectively.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.50 to $31.27 at June 30, 2026, compared to $27.77 one year earlier, an increase of 12.6% after dividends totaling $0.70 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $30.55, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio decreased slightly to $13.0 million at June 30, 2026 compared to $13.3 million one quarter earlier and $15.8 million at June 30, 2025.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $12.1 million (on a net margin of 3.44%) for the second quarter of 2026, from $11.9 million (on a net margin of 3.45%) for the first quarter of 2026, and increased from $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan yields and loan balances during the quarter and a decrease in funding costs during the second quarter. Overall loan yields increased 1 basis point to 6.13% during the second quarter of 2026 from 6.12% the prior period and the cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 2.86% compared to 2.92% during the first quarter of 2026. Relative to one year earlier, loan yields were up 22 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 20 basis points.

Overall earning-asset yields declined due to lower yields on investment securities. Taxable security yields were 3.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.39% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields decreased to 3.34% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 from 3.38% the prior quarter.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs and lower costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs decreased 3 basis points to 2.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from 2.03% the prior quarter. FHLB advance costs declined 18 basis points to 4.06% for the second quarter from 4.24% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income decreased $200,000 during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.1 million from $2.3 million in the first quarter. The first quarter was elevated due to the recognition of a delayed sale of SBA 7A loans related to the government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025. The second quarter reflects more normalized revenue levels, though investment and insurance sales commissions were slightly lower than the preceding two quarters.

Noninterest expenses decreased $0.1 million to $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter, and increased $1.5 million from $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025. The second quarter noninterest expense levels were lower than the prior quarter despite an increase in merger related expense of $0.6 million. Salary and benefits expenses decreased $341,000 due to lower incentive accruals and staff reductions. The first quarter of 2026 expenses were also elevated due to a non-recurring true-up for historical FDIC insurance premiums.

Income taxes increased $339,000 during the second quarter to $834,000 from $495,000 one quarter earlier. The lower first quarter of 2026 taxes reflected tax exempt life insurance benefits and benefits from the sale of available for sale securities that had a stranded deferred tax asset that resulted from the change in the Wisconsin tax law in 2023. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was 19.7% compared to 12.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 16.6% for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, and March 31, 2026, September 30, and June 30, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2025 derived from audited financial statements
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks- 17,321 - 28,053 - 19,697 - 14,221 - 23,022
Interest-bearing deposits 3,283 1,703 2,262 3,630 2,890
Federal funds sold 37,073 29,755 7,916 19,641 31,624
Cash and cash equivalents 57,677 59,511 29,875 37,492 57,536
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,006 171,107 184,265 190,709 184,320
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $71,765, $72,485, $76,671, $76,104 and
$75,016 respectively) 76,718 78,826 81,511 82,195 83,123
Equity securities 2,913 2,904 2,892 2,885 2,885
Loans held for sale - 652 180 145 349
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $13,447, $13,131, $12,605,
$12,686 and $12,553 respectively) 1,134,370 1,116,089 1,096,035 1,115,137 1,109,296
Accrued interest receivable 4,885 5,094 5,035 5,023 5,006
Foreclosed assets 138 - - - -
Premises and equipment, net 12,887 13,160 12,972 13,355 13,397
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,974 1,978 1,689 1,685 1,684
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,374 7,995 8,090 8,641 9,297
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,139 24,453 25,425 25,242 25,067
Core deposit intangible 247 266 287 309 330
Goodwill 3,565 3,565 3,495 3,495 3,495
Other assets 9,725 9,784 9,721 10,420 10,832
TOTAL ASSETS- 1,502,618 - 1,495,384 - 1,461,472 - 1,496,733 - 1,506,617
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits- 290,604 - 281,947 - 278,302 - 278,615 - 277,239
Interest-bearing deposits 887,579 905,082 898,729 910,571 900,303
Total deposits 1,178,183 1,187,029 1,177,031 1,189,186 1,177,542
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 151,450 136,950 112,950 140,950 165,950
Other borrowings 2,447 4,119 5,397 6,062 6,250
Senior subordinated notes 4,791 4,789 4,788 4,786 4,784
Junior subordinated debentures 13,177 13,151 13,126 13,100 13,075
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 492 492 542 622 622
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,323 14,986 15,967 13,651 15,118
Total liabilities 1,365,863 1,361,516 1,329,801 1,368,357 1,383,341
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
Outstanding - 4,021,558, 4,020,508, 4,023,874, 4,040,538 and
4,041,573 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830
Additional paid-in capital 8,801 8,732 8,727 8,707 8,659
Retained earnings 155,700 153,146 150,556 148,029 144,548
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,016- (13,264- (13,000- (14,166- (15,764-
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,469,240, 1,470,290, 1,466,924, 1,450,260 and
1,449,225 shares, respectively (23,760- (23,776- (23,642- (23,224- (23,197-
Total stockholders' equity 136,755 133,868 131,671 128,376 123,276
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY- 1,502,618 - 1,495,384 - 1,461,472 - 1,496,733 - 1,506,617
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30, June
except per share data - unaudited) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025 2026 2025
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees- 17,370 - 17,066 - 16,744 - 16,745- 16,510 - 34,436 - 32,292
Securities:
Taxable 1,428 1,586 1,659 1,645 1,566 3,014 3,207
Tax-exempt 467 484 495 500 506 951 1,023
Other interest and dividends 508 316 582 717 332 824 677
Total interest and dividend income 19,773 19,452 19,480 19,607 18,914 39,225 37,199
Interest expense:
Deposits 5,836 5,898 5,976 6,207 5,934 11,734 11,818
FHLB advances 1,478 1,344 1,428 1,707 1,899 2,822 3,691
Other borrowings 13 25 40 45 48 38 95
Senior subordinated notes 58 59 59 59 58 117 117
Junior subordinated debentures 245 242 248 247 250 487 498
Total interest expense 7,630 7,568 7,751 8,265 8,189 15,198 16,219
Net interest income 12,143 11,884 11,729 11,342 10,725 24,027 20,980
Provision for credit losses 325 475 275 138 110 800 227
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,818 11,409 11,454 11,204 10,615 23,227 20,753
Noninterest income:
Service fees 424 393 401 363 366 817 724
Mortgage banking income 427 405 413 363 411 832 661
Investment and insurance sales commissions 382 437 520 345 335 819 661
Net loss on sale of securities - (502- - - - (502- (1-
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 178 175 182 176 170 353 333
Life insurance death benefit 4 489 - - - 493 -
Other noninterest income 705 923 565 678 814 1,628 1,584
Total noninterest income 2,120 2,320 2,081 1,925 2,096 4,440 3,962
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,607 5,948 5,159 5,446 4,828 11,555 10,130
Occupancy and facilities 697 800 712 712 719 1,497 1,505
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (1- (36- (23- 1 (58- (37- (58-
Data processing and other office operations 1,129 1,119 1,188 1,122 1,189 2,248 2,390
Advertising and promotion 227 189 177 138 189 416 318
Core deposit intangible amortization 19 21 21 22 23 40 46
Merger legal and professional 671 120 26 - - 791 -
Other noninterest expenses 1,355 1,637 1,376 1,365 1,303 2,992 2,831
Total noninterest expense 9,704 9,798 8,636 8,806 8,193 19,502 17,162
Income before provision for income taxes 4,234 3,931 4,899 4,323 4,518 8,165 7,553
Provision for income taxes 834 495 883 720 752 1,329 1,225
Net income- 3,400 - 3,436 - 4,016 - 3,603- 3,766 - 6,836 - 6,328
Preferred stock dividends declared- 122 - 122 - 122 - 122- 122 - 244 - 244
Net income available to common shareholders- 3,278 - 3,314 - 3,894 - 3,481- 3,644 - 6,592 - 6,084
Basic earnings per common share- 0.82 - 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86- 0.90 - 1.64 - 1.49
Diluted earnings per common share- 0.81 - 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86- 0.89 - 1.63 - 1.49
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends: 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Interest income - 19,773 - 19,452 - 19,480 - 19,607 - 18,914
Interest expense - 7,630 - 7,568 - 7,751 - 8,265 - 8,189
Net interest income - 12,143 - 11,884 - 11,729 - 11,342 - 10,725
Provision for credit losses - 325 - 475 - 275 - 138 - 110
Other noninterest income - 2,120 - 2,320 - 2,081 - 1,925 - 2,096
Other noninterest expense - 9,704 - 9,798 - 8,636 - 8,806 - 8,193
Net income available to common shareholders- 3,278 - 3,314 - 3,894 - 3,481 - 3,644
Basic earnings per common share (3)- 0.82 - 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.90
Diluted earnings per common share (3)- 0.81 - 0.82 - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.89
Dividends declared per common share (3)- 0.18 - 0.18 - 0.34 - - - 0.34
Tangible net book value per common share (4)- 31.27 - 30.55 - 29.99 - 29.05 - 27.77
Average common shares outstanding 4,020,787 4,021,327 4,028,368 4,041,393 4,070,721
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss - 1,124,806 - 1,118,837 - 1,107,114 - 1,111,055 - 1,111,004
Assets - 1,491,283 - 1,478,103 - 1,501,135 - 1,510,272 - 1,480,851
Deposits - 1,172,036 - 1,175,510 - 1,199,363 - 1,191,002 - 1,142,279
Stockholders' equity - 135,416 - 134,946 - 131,606 - 125,342 - 123,077
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1) 0.91- 0.94- 1.06- 0.95- 1.02-
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 10.25- 10.52- 12.42- 11.69- 12.61-
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity (1)(4) 10.62- 10.90- 12.86- 12.14- 13.11-
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00- 0.00- 0.16- 0.00- 0.00-
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.40- 1.44- 1.56- 1.51- 1.39-
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.08- 1.09- 1.18- 1.13- 1.04-
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.17- 1.16- 1.14- 1.12- 1.12-
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 11.80- 12.13- 13.10- 13.17- 12.64-
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.44- 3.45- 3.28- 3.16- 3.09-
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.72- 2.69- 2.53- 2.42- 2.34-
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1) 0.63- 0.58- 0.55- 0.52- 0.54-
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue 9.68- 10.66- 9.65- 8.94- 9.98-
Efficiency ratio (2) 67.35- 68.24- 61.82- 65.47- 63.00-
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.61- 2.69- 2.28- 2.31- 2.22-
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets 9.87- 9.93- 9.59- 9.20- 9.31-
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.87- 8.72- 8.77- 8.34- 7.95-
Stock price information:
High - 50.50 - 28.50 - 26.30 - 26.00 - 25.70
Low - 27.20 - 26.10 - 24.34 - 23.30 - 23.65
Last trade value at quarter-end - 50.50 - 27.74 - 26.10 - 25.50 - 23.89
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Net income- 3,400 - 3,436 - 4,016 - 3,603 - 3,766
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available
for sale 118 (711- 1,065 1,550 972
Reclassification adjustment for security
loss included in net income - 396 - - -
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin
Act 19 (32- (83- - (26- (35-
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
transferred to securities held to maturity 93 91 90 90 91
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 67 43 18 (2- (87-
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate
swap settlements included in earnings 1 - (7- (15- (13-
Other comprehensive income (loss) 247 (264- 1,166 1,597 928
Comprehensive income- 3,647 - 3,172 - 5,182 - 5,200 - 4,694
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)- 15,242 - 15,438 - 16,436 - 16,560 - 15,333
Nonaccrual restructured loans 589 6 7 10 13
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 277 863 865 415 295
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 16,108 16,307 17,308 16,985 15,641
Other real estate owned 138 - - - -
Total nonperforming assets- 16,246 - 16,307 - 17,308 - 16,985 - 15,641
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.40- 1.44- 1.56- 1.51- 1.39-
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.08- 1.09- 1.18- 1.13- 1.04-
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 83.48- 80.52- 72.83- 74.69- 80.26-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves
At June 30, 2026
(dollars in thousands)
GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 2,639 -
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,608 108
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295 1,351
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,674 376
Real estate - Commercial BuildingNonaccrual 1,641 68
Total listed nonperforming assets - 11,857 - 1,903
Total bank wide nonperforming assets - 16,246 - 2,296
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 73- 83-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Loan Composition by Collateral Type
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Jun 30,
2026		Mar 31,
2026		Dec 31,
2025		Sep 30,
2025		Jun 30,
2025
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial- 157,903 - 143,572 - 139,479 - 137,199 - 135,313
Agriculture 7,215 9,188 11,463 12,443 13,219
Municipal 8,258 8,481 11,317 8,361 12,805
Total Commercial 173,376 161,241 162,259 158,003 161,337
Commercial Real Estate:
Commercial real estate 590,027 578,655 551,899 569,382 566,526
Construction and development 68,107 70,757 70,574 81,278 77,905
Total Commercial Real Estate 658,134 649,412 622,473 650,660 644,431
Residential real estate:
Residential 253,189 251,356 259,573 263,791 266,203
Construction and development 29,744 34,540 36,596 37,475 31,439
HELOC 48,682 44,545 44,219 41,661 39,425
Total Residential Real Estate 331,615 330,441 340,388 342,927 337,067
Consumer installment 5,248 4,648 5,053 4,801 4,886
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,168,373 1,145,742 1,130,173 1,156,391 1,147,721
Loans in process of disbursement (21,149- (17,148- (22,178- (29,170- (26,496-
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,147,224 1,128,594 1,107,995 1,127,221 1,121,225
Net deferred loan costs 593 626 645 602 624
Allowance for credit losses (13,447- (13,131- (12,605- (12,686- (12,553-
Total loans receivable- 1,134,370 - 1,116,089 - 1,096,035 - 1,115,137 - 1,109,296
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family- 127,98312.3- - 134,23612.9- - 145,71714.3- - 141,89613.5- - 145,52314.0-
Industrial and Warehousing 120,11611.6 119,42711.5 101,5819.9 100,7129.6 105,25610.2
Retail 28,4682.7 27,9482.7 27,7562.7 27,8892.7 29,4072.8
Hotels 24,8392.4 25,0802.4 25,9492.6 25,6772.4 25,2992.4
Office 4,0340.4 4,0970.4 7,0280.7 7,1760.7 7,1310.7
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Insured and Collateralized DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
- - - - - - - - - -
Non-interest bearing demand- 226,13419.1- - 221,92118.5- - 225,02519.1- - 227,44819.1- - 225,92119.2-
Interest-bearing demand and savings 313,90926.7- 321,60427.1- 323,73927.5- 307,50525.8- 304,77925.9-
Money market deposits 141,44312.0- 146,65512.4- 142,94612.1- 158,45513.3- 148,55612.6-
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 154,33013.1- 157,89813.3- 163,39813.9- 163,44613.7- 165,36814.0-
Total core deposits 835,81670.9- 848,07871.3- 855,10872.6- 856,85471.9- 844,62471.7-
Retail and local time deposits > $250 25,2502.1- 26,5002.2- 28,0002.4- 29,0002.5- 28,0002.4-
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1-
Broker & national time deposits > $250 49,7884.2- 54,1914.6- 62,4935.3- 67,4935.7- 65,9175.6-
Totals- 911,60277.3- - 929,51778.2- - 946,34980.4- - 954,09580.2- - 939,28979.8-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Uninsured DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
- - - - - - - - - -
Non-interest bearing demand- 64,4705.5- - 60,0265.1- - 53,2774.5- - 51,1674.3- - 51,3184.4-
Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,0731.5- 18,5331.6- 17,6831.5- 18,6441.6- 17,9831.5-
Money market deposits 134,22311.4- 128,41510.8- 110,5019.4- 117,1849.9- 122,60310.4-
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0-
Total core deposits 216,76618.4- 206,97417.5- 181,46115.4- 186,99515.8- 191,90416.3-
Retail and local time deposits > $250 49,8154.3- 50,5384.3- 49,2214.2- 48,0964.0- 46,3493.9-
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0-
Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0- - 0.0-
Totals- 266,58122.7- - 257,51221.8- - 230,68219.6- - 235,09119.8- - 238,25320.2-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Total DepositsJune 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2026 2026 2025 2025 2025
- - - - - - - - - -
Non-interest bearing demand- 290,60424.6- - 281,94723.6- - 278,30223.6- - 278,61523.4- - 277,23923.6-
Interest-bearing demand and savings 331,98228.2- 340,13728.7- 341,42229.0- 326,14927.4- 322,76227.4-
Money market deposits 275,66623.4- 275,07023.2- 253,44721.5- 275,63923.2- 271,15923.0-
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 154,33013.1- 157,89813.3- 163,39813.9- 163,44613.7- 165,36814.0-
Total core deposits 1,052,58289.3- 1,055,05288.8- 1,036,56988.0- 1,043,84987.7- 1,036,52888.0-
Retail and local time deposits > $250 75,0656.4- 77,0386.5- 77,2216.6- 77,0966.5- 74,3496.3-
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1- 7480.1-
Broker & national time deposits > $250 49,7884.2- 54,1914.6- 62,4935.3- 67,4935.7- 65,9175.6-
Totals- 1,178,183100.0- - 1,187,029100.0- - 1,177,031100.0- - 1,189,186100.0- - 1,177,542100.0-
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended June 30, 2026 Quarter ended March 31, 2026 Quarter ended June 30, 2025
Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)- 1,138,074 - 17,3926.13- - 1,131,775 - 17,0926.12- - 1,123,460 - 16,5585.91-
Taxable securities 177,864 1,4283.22- 189,726 1,5863.39- 193,926 1,5663.24-
Tax-exempt securities (2) 70,873 5913.34- 73,515 6133.38- 76,774 6413.35-
FHLB stock 8,227 1708.29- 7,792 1829.47- 9,189 1667.25-
Other 36,217 3383.74- 14,247 1343.81- 14,571 1664.57-
Total (2) 1,431,255 19,9195.58- 1,417,055 19,6075.61- 1,417,920 19,0975.40-
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 15,689 15,719 15,498
Premises and equipment,
net 13,084 12,957 13,527
Cash surrender value ins 24,026 25,237 24,960
Other assets 20,497 20,073 21,402
Allowance for credit
losses (13,268- (12,938- (12,456-
Total - 1,491,283 - 1,478,103 - 1,480,851
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits- 338,948 - 1,5081.78- - 343,033 - 1,5671.85- - 315,978 - 1,4501.84-
Money market deposits 276,290 1,7832.59- 261,407 1,6172.51- 262,015 1,5722.41-
Time deposits 286,959 2,5453.56- 297,006 2,7143.71- 294,750 2,9123.96-
FHLB borrowings 145,927 1,4784.06- 128,666 1,3444.24- 173,080 1,8994.40-
Other borrowings 3,820 131.37- 4,778 252.12- 8,843 482.18-
Senior sub. notes 4,790 584.86- 4,789 595.00- 4,784 584.86-
Junior sub. debentures 13,164 2457.47- 13,139 2427.47- 13,062 2507.68-
Total 1,069,898 7,6302.86- 1,052,818 7,5682.92- 1,072,512 8,1893.06-
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 269,839 274,064 269,536
Other liabilities 16,130 16,275 15,726
Stockholders' equity 135,416 134,946 123,077
Total - 1,491,283 - 1,478,103 - 1,480,851
Net interest income - 12,289 - 12,039 - 10,908
Rate spread 2.72- 2.69- 2.34-
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.44- 3.45- 3.09-
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30, 2026 Six months ended June 30, 2025
Average Yield/ Average Yield/
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)- 1,134,942 - 34,4846.13- - 1,113,731 - 32,3885.86-
Taxable securities 183,762 3,0143.31- 196,162 3,2073.30-
Tax-exempt securities (2) 72,187 1,2043.36- 78,021 1,2953.35-
FHLB stock 8,011 3528.86- 9,008 4079.11-
Other 25,292 4723.76- 11,790 2704.62-
Total (2) 1,424,194 39,5265.60- 1,408,712 37,5675.38-
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 15,704 15,893
Premises and equipment,
net 13,021 13,627
Cash surrender value ins 24,628 24,878
Other assets 20,287 21,215
Allowance for credit
losses (13,104- (12,409-
Total - 1,484,730 - 1,471,916
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits - 340,979 - 3,0751.82- - 327,878 - 3,0171.86-
Money market deposits 269,081 3,4002.55- 270,785 3,2572.43-
Time deposits 291,955 5,2593.63- 281,857 5,5443.97-
FHLB borrowings 137,344 2,8224.14- 169,046 3,6914.40-
Other borrowings 4,297 381.78- 7,589 952.52-
Senior sub. notes 4,789 1174.93- 4,783 1174.93-
Junior sub. debentures 13,151 4877.47- 13,049 4987.70-
Total 1,061,596 15,1982.89- 1,074,987 16,2193.04-
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 271,937 260,522
Other liabilities 16,250 15,492
Stockholders' equity 134,947 120,915
Total - 1,484,730 - 1,471,916
Net interest income - 24,328 - 21,348
Rate spread 2.71- 2.34-
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.44- 3.06-
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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