Dr. Brian Jahns will present a therapeutics capability update of Pegevongitide (AV-001), Vasomune's dual-use drug candidate targeting vascular leak, an underlying pathology across casualty care

Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc. ("Vasomune"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that target vascular leak, today announced that the company has been invited to present at the 2026 NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats, taking place September 28-29, 2026, at its headquarters in Capellen, Luxembourg.

The NATO NSPA CBRN Conference is a premier international forum focused on advancing medical countermeasures and technologies that enhance preparedness for CBRN threats. Participation provides an opportunity to engage with defence, government, and scientific leaders on innovative dual-use medical technologies that can improve both military personnel survivability and civilian health emergency preparedness.

Vascular leak, or the breakdown of the endothelial barrier that lines blood vessels, allows fluid and proteins to quickly escape circulation and leak into surrounding tissues, often causing edema and end-organ failure. Vascular leak is a common and deadly underlying pathology seen in conditions of concern to defence and public health authorities such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hemorrhagic shock, trauma and shock following severe burns. Pegevongitide (AV-001), Vasomune's first-in-class, PEGylated peptide that activates the Tie2 receptor and blocks vascular leak at the source by stabilizing the vascular endothelium. Vasomune is advancing the clinical development of Pegevongitide, in a co-development program with AnGes, Inc.

"Vascular leak is a common theme that links many types of injuries, from blast trauma and burn injury to infection-driven ARDS," said Dr. Brian Jahns, Chief Executive Officer at Vasomune. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to update NATO NSPA CBRN about our work to block vascular leak."

About Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc.

Vasomune Therapeutics, Inc., is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the next generation of medicines to boost the body's ability to defend against vascular leak. Pegevongitide (AV-001), discovered and researched at Sunnybrook Research Institute at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, is a novel investigational medicine being developed by Vasomune Therapeutics under a co-development agreement with AnGes, Inc. [TYO: 4563] to target vascular leak. Pegevongitide is a first-in-class, PEGylated peptide that activates the Tie2 receptor, a transmembrane protein highly expressed on the surface of endothelial cells in the vasculature, thereby blocking vascular leak. Vascular leak, or the breakdown of the endothelial barrier that lines blood vessels, allows fluid and proteins to quickly escape circulation and leak into surrounding tissues, often causing edema and end-organ failure. Vascular leak is a common and deadly underlying pathology seen in a broad range of disease states including bacterial and viral pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hemorrhagic shock, trauma and shock following severe burns. Vasomune's corporate headquarters and laboratories are located in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.vasomune.com.

About AnGes, Inc.

AnGes, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company founded in December 1999, focuses on the development of gene-based medicines. The company's flagship development product and genetic drug, HGF gene therapy products, received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA in 2024. AnGes is currently working on the development of a Tie2 tyrosine kinase receptor agonist for the treatment of vascular leak and an NF-?B decoy oligonucleotide for chronic discogenic lumbar back pain. Furthermore, AnGes acquired EmendoBio in December 2020 to expand its capabilities in genome-editing technologies. For more information, visit https://www.anges.co.jp/en/.

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Contacts:

Shahid Ahmad, Vice-President Operations and Planning

Vasomune Media Relations

sahmad@vasomune.com