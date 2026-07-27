Saybrus Partners' Moira Lowe Named Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Field Operations for AmeriLife Wealth

Longtime leader to take on expanded platform-level role while continuing to lead Saybrus operations

HARTFORD, CT AND CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Saybrus Partners ("Saybrus"), a market leader in life and annuity distribution and an affiliate of AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), today announced that Moira Lowe, J.D. , Principal and Chief Administrative Officer of Saybrus and President, Saybrus Equity Services, LLC, has been named Senior Vice President, Life & Annuity Field Operations for AmeriLife Wealth, reporting to Todd Buchanan , President, AmeriLife Wealth. Lowe will continue to serve in her current leadership roles at Saybrus while expanding her responsibilities to help drive greater alignment and operational excellence across AmeriLife Wealth's life and annuity affiliate network.

In this new platform-level role, Lowe will work across AmeriLife Wealth's life and annuity affiliates to close operational gaps, elevate best practices, and build the infrastructure that helps producers and distribution partners scale with confidence, extending the same operational discipline that has defined her work at Saybrus to the broader AmeriLife Wealth platform.

"Moira has been instrumental in building Saybrus into the organization it is today, and this appointment is a natural extension of the leadership she's shown since we started the company in 2009," said Ed Cassidy , Managing Principal of Saybrus. "Being part of AmeriLife Wealth's continued build-out matters to us. It means having a direct hand in shaping the platform we're part of, not just benefiting from it. I'm excited for Moira to bring her expertise to this broader role, and confident it will strengthen both Saybrus and the affiliates we work alongside every day."

"I'm honored to take on this new role, and grateful to AmeriLife for the trust they've placed in me," said Lowe. "AmeriLife Wealth is assembling something special, and I'm excited to help extend the same operational discipline and client-first approach that has always defined Saybrus across the broader life and annuity affiliate network. This is a tremendous opportunity to add value not only to Saybrus, but to the advisors, financial professionals, and affiliates that make up the AmeriLife Wealth platform, and I'm looking forward to working alongside Todd and the rest of the team to help build what's next."

Lowe has been with Saybrus since it was founded in 2009 and has more than 25 years of financial services experience, including prior roles as Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer, and Senior Counsel at organizations including The Phoenix Companies, Inc., Tower Square Securities, and Sun Life Financial. She holds a B.S. from Syracuse University and a J.D. from Western New England College School of Law.

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About Saybrus Partners

Saybrus Partners, LLC, helps institutions and financial professionals address clients' needs with life insurance and annuity solutions that provide both basic protection and support for retirement, estate, and business planning. Its partner firms include institutional financial advisors, insurance retailers, banks, and broker/dealers. Customizing its services to best fit its partners' businesses, the company offers a complete set of distribution capabilities, including assisted sales, traditional wholesaling, new business operations, and custom product design. For more information, visit SaybrusPartners.com .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit? AmeriLife.com ?and follow AmeriLife on? LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: Saybrus Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/saybrus-partners-moira-lowe-named-senior-vice-president-life-and-ann-1195447