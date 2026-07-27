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ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 15:02 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sol-Ark's Limitless 12K Hybrid Inverter Wins Bronze Stevie Award for Energy Technology Excellence

ALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Sol-Ark, a leader in hybrid inverter and energy storage solutions, today announced that its Limitless 12K Hybrid Inverter has received a Bronze Stevie Award for the New Product of the Year - Energy Technology category in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from the Stevie Awards," said Tom Brennan, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Technology Officer/Founder of Sol-Ark. "The Limitless 12K was designed to make advanced home energy management and backup power more accessible without compromising performance or flexibility. This award reflects our team's dedication to developing technology that empowers homeowners and gives installers a reliable, easy-to-deploy solution."

Award-Winning Hybrid Inverter for Reliable Home Backup Power

Designed for budget-conscious residential energy projects, the Limitless 12K Hybrid Inverter delivers resilient backup power and advanced energy management in one compact, powerful platform.

The system delivers up to 12kW of grid output or 10kW of continuous battery backup power, helping homeowners operate essential loads such as mini-split air conditioning systems, well pumps, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, furnace blowers, lighting, and other critical household circuits during grid outages.

Built for both new solar installations and retrofit projects, the Limitless 12K supports:

  • DC- and AC-coupled solar systems

  • Up to 100A grid passthrough

  • Integrated Smart Load control

  • Multifunction GEN port for backup generator integration

  • Flexible battery compatibility for future system expansion

The result is an intelligent residential energy platform that helps homeowners increase energy independence while giving installers greater flexibility across a wide range of project types.

Recognizing Innovation in Energy Technology

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognizes the achievements of individuals, teams, and organizations driving innovation across the global technology industry. This year's competition attracted more than 700 nominations from organizations across 37 countries and territories. More than 180 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for their outstanding achievements," said Maggie Miller, President of the Stevie Awards. "Their innovations are helping shape the future of technology across every industry, and we look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

About Sol-Ark

Sol-Ark is a U.S.-based provider of hybrid inverter and energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Designed to simplify energy independence, Sol-Ark's intelligent energy systems help homeowners and businesses maximize solar production, improve resilience, and participate in modern grid services through advanced energy management technology.

Learn more at www.sol-ark.com.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are widely recognized as one of the world's premier business awards programs. Nicknamed the "Stevies" from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned," the awards honor outstanding achievements in the workplace through nine international awards programs, including the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in over 70 countries, recognizing innovation, leadership, and business excellence across industries worldwide.

Additional information about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the complete list of 2026 winners is available at Tech.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Sol-Ark Public Relations
media@sol-ark.com
+1 (972) 575-8875
www.sol-ark.com

SOURCE: Sol-Ark



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sol-arks-limitlessr-12k-hybrid-inverter-wins-bronze-stevier-award-for-energy-tec-1195950

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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