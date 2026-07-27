Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - Stryk Brands today announced the appointment of Candy Smith as Marketing Director. A creative executive and brand growth strategist with more than 25 years of experience, Smith will lead the company's marketing strategy, brand development, and consumer engagement initiatives as Stryk Brands enters its next phase of growth.

Smith has built her career at the intersection of business strategy, marketing, public relations, experiential production, and consumer psychology - translating business objectives into brand experiences that deliver measurable commercial results. Her track record spans launching products into national retail distribution, developing award-winning brands from concept to shelf, and producing more than 1,000 live events, corporate launches, and branded entertainment experiences.

Most notably, Smith directed national experiential marketing initiatives for one of Brown-Forman's emerging spirits portfolios, creating integrated consumer experiences that strengthened retailer relationships and accelerated consumer adoption. Her work contributed to strategic initiatives that helped increase brand valuation by more than 250 percent, ultimately supporting a successful acquisition. She also led the creation of a premium spirits brand from concept through national retail placement, overseeing brand strategy, investor fundraising, product development, licensing, manufacturing, distribution, and launch.

"Candy is a rare combination of creative vision and commercial discipline," said Bryan G. Jones, Founder and Executive Chair of Stryk Brands. "She has built brands from the ground up, taken them into national distribution, and created the kind of consumer experiences that turn awareness into loyalty. We're thrilled to have her leading our marketing organization."

"I've spent my career helping brands create momentum - deepening customer engagement and positioning companies for long-term growth," said Smith. "Stryk Brands has an exceptional foundation and enormous runway, and I'm excited to partner with the leadership team to build brand experiences that drive real commercial results."

Earlier in her career, Smith spent more than a decade as a lead commercial casting director, partnering with top advertising agencies on national campaigns for Hasbro and numerous Fortune 500 brands. Her background also includes directing marketing and business development for a premier 102-acre luxury equestrian ranch, ten years supporting the Honorary Consul of Thailand on international business and diplomatic initiatives and producing philanthropic campaigns benefiting organizations including the SPCA in collaboration with artists such as Willie Nelson.

Smith assumes the role effective immediately.

About Stryk Brands

About STRYK - STRYK is a smoke-free pouch that contains no tobacco and is made for adults 21+. Powered by Nixodine, which was developed to offer a new kind of pouch experience - smooth, clean, and designed for modern adult users. STRYK pouches are available in Apple Cider, Spearmint, Wintergreen, Citrus, and Mocha. STRYK is a brand of Stryk Brands Inc. Learn more at strykbrands.com.

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Source: STRYK Brands