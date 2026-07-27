Pyth becomes first global data provider to price CXMT

Day-one price feed for Asia's largest IPO of 2026 extends Pyth's growing equity coverage across the region

Pyth Network ("Pyth"), a leading provider of institutional market data, today announced live coverage of ChangXin Memory Technologies ("CXMT") from the opening trade of its Shanghai initial public offering, making Pyth the first global data provider to price the symbol. TradeXYZ, the largest HIP-3 deployer on Hyperliquid, will move its pre-IPO CXMT market onto the Pyth feed once the stock begins trading.

CXMT's debut is the largest semiconductor listing in Chinese market history and Pyth's first day-one feed for a mainland Chinese IPO. Ahead of the listing, TradeXYZ operated a pre-IPO market priced entirely on its own order book. Once CXMT shares begin trading publicly, TradeXYZ will integrate Pyth as its external data source to anchor the market to the listed price during regular market hours.

Mainland Chinese equity data access has historically been limited by regional brokerage relationships, licensing regimes, and vendor contracts priced by individual market. Pyth and TradeXYZ help address these barriers by sourcing CXMT directly from firms trading the equity.

"The hardest price to establish is the first one a newly listed stock has no trading history, and launching a market of this scale at debut requires a trusted price feed," said Mike Cahill, CEO of Douro Labs and Contributor to Pyth Network. "Together with TradeXYZ and Hyperliquid, we are delivering a seamless venue to trade CXMT from its debut and demonstrating the capabilities of Pyth's price layer for always-on global markets."

Pyth's CXMT feed follows the continued expansion of Pyth Pro's Asian equity coverage. Pyth announced Hong Kong equity feeds in May 2026, including Tencent (HKG: 0700), BYD (HKG: 1211), the ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF (HKG: 3188), and the FTSE China A50 ETF (HKG: 2823), and now span over 450 listings across Mainland Chinese and South Korean equities. Coverage reaches subscribers through the same integration already delivering US equities, FX, commodities, fixed income, and crypto.

About Pyth Network

Pyth Network is a modern solution to financial data. By aggregating price feeds directly from over 135 institutions, including global exchanges, trading firms, and market makers, Pyth has introduced a new technological model for how market data is produced and distributed. With a single, scalable integration across equities, crypto, FX, commodities, futures, and more, Pyth redefines market data infrastructure at a global scale. Pyth is building the global price layer, making the price of everything accessible to everyone. You can learn more about the Pyth Network here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260727218736/en/

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