MetLife 2025 Sustainability Report: Expanding Access to Financial Services

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / MetLife

Through digital distribution and local partnerships, we develop solutions to meet customers where they are, expanding access to resources, care and financial support across communities.1 This approach translates into inclusive, accessible solutions:

MetLife uses "bancassurance" arrangements in several markets to expand financial access and security by embedding insurance within banks. Through bancassurance partnerships, we enable bank customers to seamlessly access insurance, wealth and retirement solutions that support stronger, more resilient financial futures. These arrangements and alliances, such as our joint ventures with leading institutions like Punjab National Bank in India and BIDV in Vietnam, allow us to collectively reach millions of customers. We collaborate closely with our bank partners to build deep product expertise through regular training, helping advance financial inclusion.

Through embedded insurance, MetLife is seamlessly integrating coverage into the purchase of other products or services. As one example, MetLife Xcelerator leverages technology to embed insurance into everyday digital experiences, helping democratize access to protection across Latin America through its partnerships with 31 digital platforms. MetLife Xcelerator continues to expand to address the dynamic demands across the region, recently developing embedded insurance solutions and microinsurance products designed for firsttime insurance users with Grupo Mercado Libre's fintech Mercado Pago in Brazil and Mexico and with C6 Bank, a leading digital bank in Brazil.

Globally, we develop and continuously improve our products and services to meet the unique needs of our customers and changing demographics. We have products that provide financial protection to a broad range of people, including veterans, seniors, young adults, caregivers and people from a wide variety of backgrounds, cultures, professional experiences and abilities. Continuing to evolve our offerings helps us capitalize on market opportunities and maintain long-term growth.

Learn more about how MetLife is expanding access to financial services in the MetLife 2025 Sustainability Report

1 Product availability, features and benefits vary by jurisdiction and regulatory framework.

MetLife employees in India work together.

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SOURCE: MetLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-2025-sustainability-report-expanding-access-to-financial-ser-1196614