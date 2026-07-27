Matthew Hulsizer and Brian P. Donnelly also join OCC's Board as Member Directors

OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced that Stephen Luparello will retire as chairman of its board of directors in January 2027, and that Michael Bodson, former president and chief executive officer of Depository Trust Clearing Corp. (DTCC) has been elected as a public director and will succeed him as chairman. OCC also announced the election of two new member directors, Matthew Hulsizer and Brian P. Donnelly.

Luparello will step down as chairman in January 2027 after nine years of service on OCC's board. He will remain engaged with OCC as an advisor to the board.

"Steve has been a staunch advocate and trusted adviser to me and the OCC Management Committee as chairman and member of the OCC board of directors," said Andrej Bolkovic, OCC's chief executive officer. "During his tenure, we've seen unprecedented volume growth in options and futures trading, and OCC has set the benchmark for market stability and integrity. He's helped us advance our transformation and the development of a new clearing platform, Ovation, which is now open for scenario testing with market participants. Our deepest appreciation to Steve for his expert counsel and guidance, and for supporting a smooth transition."

Bodson brings more than 35 years of experience leading large, systemically important financial institutions to the role. He served as president and chief executive officer of DTCC from 2012 to 2022. During his tenure, he led through a series of systemic market events, including the Knight Capital disruption, Superstorm Sandy, the COVID-19 pandemic and meme-stock volatility, while strengthening the company's financial resilience. Before his appointment as CEO, Bodson held several senior roles at DTCC, including chief operating officer, and spent two decades at Morgan Stanley in senior operations and financial control roles in the U.S., Japan and Asia. Since retiring from DTCC in 2022, he has served on corporate boards and as an advisor to McKinsey and several asset digitization and data firms.

"I have always admired OCC for its strong risk management and processing capabilities-strengths that will be needed even more as markets undergo increasingly rapid transformations," said Mike Bodson, incoming public director and board chairman. "My time at DTCC provided me the opportunity to see how critical market infrastructures are in maintaining highly efficient and resilient financial systems and I look forward to leveraging my experience to positively contribute to this impressive organization."

"I've had the privilege of knowing and working with Mike for years, and I've seen firsthand the calm, disciplined leadership he brings in moments of crisis," said Steve Luparello, OCC's outgoing board chairman. "He led DTCC with a steady hand and a clear understanding of how markets, operational risk and regulatory oversight intersect. OCC will be extraordinarily well-served by his leadership."

"We are fortunate to have Mike join the board during this pivotal time at OCC, and we look forward to working closely with him," Bolkovic added.

OCC also announced two additional member directors to its board, Matthew Hulsizer and Brian P. Donnelly.

Hulsizer is co-founder and managing partner of PEAK6 Investments, an Austin-based financial services and technology firm, and will serve as a member director. Founded in 1997 as a proprietary options trading firm, PEAK6 has grown into a multibillion-dollar company with a diversified portfolio that includes PEAK6 Capital Management, PEAK6 Strategic Capital, and Apex Fintech Solutions.

"Over the past two decades, Matthew has created or invested in more than 200 businesses, from options trading and clearing to companies at the forefront of AI. He understands our business and the importance of transformation. OCC will benefit from his expert counsel," said Luparello.

Donnelly joins OCC's board as a member director. He is founder and chairman of RQD Clearing, a next-generation correspondent clearing provider offering clearing, custody and execution solutions for the modern market. Donnelly is also founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Optimal Market Technologies, and a founder and director of Volant Trading. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Goldman Sachs and UBS after beginning his career at Hull Trading Co.

"Brian has contributed to several industry initiatives, including options market structure, clearing and financial market infrastructure. His insight and forward-looking approach will help OCC compete as the financial industry continues to evolve," Luparello added.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 21 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at?www.theocc.com.

©2026. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

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