Southwire's Project GIFT Hosts Annual Back to School Drive in West Georgia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / On Saturday, July 18, Southwire's Project GIFT distributed essential school supplies to thousands of K-12 students in the West Ga. community through its annual Back to School drive.

More than 80 volunteers gathered at Midway Church in Villa Rica, Ga., to participate in one of the company's signature Giving Back events.

Over the course of the morning, more than 3,600 bags of school supplies were given out to community members. An additional 1,000 bags were donated to nonprofit and school partners in the West Ga. region.

"We saw an incredible turnout from the West Ga. Community," said Kristian Whittington, Southwire's Director of Giving Back. "Cars were lined up well before the event began, and the line continued throughout the morning as families came to receive the supplies they need for a successful school year. Moments like these remind me why I love the work we do. Watching our volunteers come together to serve this community is truly inspiring, and I'm grateful to work for a company that believes being a good neighbor means showing up, giving back and investing in the places we all call home."

The West Ga. event was only one of many school supply drives taking place across the Southwire footprint. Over the weekend, similar drives were held in Denton, Texas, Florence, Ala. and Starkville, Miss. Throughout this back-to-school season, 26 Southwire communities will hold similar drives or work with local organizations to help K-12 students in their areas get ready for the academic year.

2026 marks the twenty-second annual Back to School Drive hosted by Project GIFT. Ahead of the event, additional Project GIFT volunteers packed and prepared 30,000 bags of school supplies to be distributed throughout Southwire's communities.

"One of the things I love most about Southwire is how we give back," said Kisha Robinson, senior buyer at Southwire who has been volunteering with Project GIFT for 14 years. "I've been a part of Back to School, Toys for Tots and disaster relief with Project GIFT. Southwire never wavers; It continues to support its community."

Southwire's Back to School giveaway is made possible each year by the generosity of community partners. This year's presenting partners include CDT Construction, University of West Georgia, RaLin and MedImpact.

Other event partners include Jason Templeton State Farm, Gradick Communications, Heart Wood Products, Phoenix Wood Products, New Leaf Marketing, Times Georgian, 3:16 Healthcare, Tisinger Vance, West Ga. Technical College and Wilson Outdoors.

Southwire and West Ga. Technical College will continue the Back to School spirit in the community with the My Favorite Teacher contest. Through the contest, up to 22 teachers across Southwire's footprint will each receive $1,000 for their classrooms based on student nominations.

Students can nominate a teacher now through August 1, 2026, by submitting a written or video entry sharing why their teacher should be selected at https://sowire.co/myfavoriteteacher.

Individuals who are not located in the West Ga. area and would like more information about Back to School in their area or about the My Favorite Teacher Content may call the Project GIFT Hotline at 770-832-4729 or send an email to project.gift@southwire.com.

For the latest news and information from both Southwire and Project GIFT, visit southwire.com/sustainability.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwires-project-gift-hosts-annual-back-to-school-drive-in-west-geor-1196653